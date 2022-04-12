Ex-Real Madrid and Colombia star Freddy Rincon in critical condition following car crash

Rincon played at three World Cups - in 1990, '94 and '98.

Rincon played at three World Cups - in 1990, '94 and '98.

FORMER COLOMBIAN MIDFIELDER Freddy Rincon is in critical condition following a collision between the vehicle he was travelling in and a bus.

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital on Monday suffering from a “severe head injury”, said Dr Laureano Quintero of the Imbanaco Grupo Quironsalud clinic in the southern city of Cali.

Rincon underwent almost three hours of surgery before being transferred to intensive care in a “very critical condition … his prognosis is reserved,” said Quintero.

A Cali bus and a truck collided at around 4:30am (0930 GMT), said Edwing Candelo, the local transport undersecretary.

Five people were injured in the crash, including the bus driver, said Candelo.

Advertisement

Local media shared a video that showed the bus hitting the passenger side of the truck at a crossroads.

Rincon was born in the southwestern port city of Buenaventura and was known as the “Colossus” during his career.

He was one of the stars of the Colombia side and played at three World Cup finals – in 1990, ’94 and ’98.

Playing much of his career in Brazil, he lined out for Palmeiras and Corinthians, where he won the Fifa Club World Cup in 2000.

He had a spell at Real Madrid. Source: PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

Rincon spent two seasons with Real Madrid and also had a loan spell at Napoli.

All our prayers are with our world champion … Stay strong Freddy,” said Corinthians on Twitter.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“All our strength and affection goes out to Freddy after the accident today,” added Real Madrid on Twitter.

– © AFP 2022

In the final episode of the series, The Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – welcomes comedian Killian Sundermann in to studio. The online funnyman fills us in on his schools rugby days, gaining recognition during the pandemic, making his stand-up debut and travelling around Europe in a van. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud