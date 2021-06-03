BE PART OF THE TEAM

Federer loses cool, Djokovic in cruise control, as big guns make last 32 at French Open

Djokovic continued his bid for a 19th Grand Slam title with a comfortable straight-sets win, while Federer became entangled in a rare dispute.

By AFP Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 6:17 PM
Federer celebrating after his win.
Image: Michel Euler
ROGER FEDERER BECAME entangled in a rare running dispute with a chair umpire on Thursday before safely securing his place in the French Open last 32.

Federer saw off Marin Cilic for the 10th time in 11 meetings, winning 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 but only after a second set bust-up with umpire Emmanuel Joseph.

The 20-time Grand Sam title winner was handed a time violation at 1-3 down in the for taking too long between points.

“I don’t even dare to go my towel anymore,” he said to Joseph.

Federer, the oldest man in the draw at 39, lost his cool and the set before recovering to defeat former world number three Cilic.

“I had very good moments, in the tie-break in particular, and I served really well to finish,” said Federer, the 2009 champion in Paris, after hitting 47 winners.

“It shows me that I still have something in the tank, it’s super important for confidence.”

Former US Open winner Cilic was also handed a time warning late in the third set.

Playing in only his second French Open since 2015, Federer goes on to face Germany’s 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer for a place in the last 16.

Federer has now reached the last 32 in Paris for a 16th year after making his debut in 1999.

However, he is playing only his third tournament of the year and first Slam since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020.

In between, he underwent two knee surgeries.

Seeded eight this year, he is drawn to face Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, world number one Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a 19th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win over Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas to reach the third round.

The 34-year-old, who is looking to become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Slams multiple times, won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

“I stayed concentrated. I thought the third set was very difficult for me because he lifted the level of his game,” said the top seed after his 350th Grand Slam match.

“It’s a cliche to say ‘day by day’, but it’s very important for me to stay in the moment.”

Djokovic cruises on to face Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis for a place in the second week.

The 2016 Roland Garros champion has won all three of his meetings with Berankis, including in last year’s second round in Paris.

Cuevas tested Djokovic at times on Thursday with his creative shot-making, but the Serbian star saved eight of nine break points and hit 31 winners in a solid display.

Djokovic is seeded to meet 13-time winner Rafael Nadal, who he lost to in the final last October, in the last four.

© – AFP, 2021

