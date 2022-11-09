From getting Damien Duff's autograph to plotting his downfall in cup final

RUAIDHRÍ HIGGINS fondly remembers getting Damien Duff’s autograph as a youngster, in wonder of the then-Blackburn Rovers winger who was on his way to becoming a Republic of Ireland legend.

And while Duff joked at Tuesday’s FAI Cup final press day that Higgins is one of the few managers he’s not fallen out with in his first season in charge of Shelbourne, Derry gaffer Higgins expects there to be few pleasantries from the respective dugouts during the 90 minutes or more at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

“I worked with Damien, but didn’t know him at all before that,” said Higgins of their time together in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland setup before both went into management.

“I actually got his autograph at 13 when I was on trial at Blackburn Rovers. He obviously didn’t remember when I met him (again).

“I remember it. Blackburn were trying to sign me at the time and I asked to meet Damien. They walked me down the corridor and I had the pen and paper. It’s ironic what life throws up at you because I’m sure we’ll be roaring and shouting at each other on Sunday.

“He was only 18, but he was flying at the time. I think they beat Newcastle 5-0 that day at Ewood Park, they battered them. I remember it, he asked me where I was from and stuff. He probably didn’t give a s****! Small talk and I got his autograph and off I went.

“I said it to him when I met him coming into the Ireland setup. Aye, that was it, he obviously didn’t remember!”

Having moved house a few times since, the autograph is long since lost, but not Higgins’ admiration for Duff.

“I had been in awe of him, he was the best winger in the world at the 2002 World Cup. I’m fully aware he’s one of the all-time greatest players to wear the green jersey.

“A lot of the attention will be around him this Sunday, which is fine and rightly so.

“Not only was he an unbelievable footballer, but he’s a really good coach. From seeing him first-hand, I’ve maybe nicked a couple of things off him.

“He’s done a really good job. I think Joey O’Brien (Duff’s assistant) was a really shrewd appointment as well. He’s done a great job and I have nothing but respect for him.

Advertisement

“I’ve got to know him and we have a decent enough relationship. He’s an outstanding coach and a good fella and we wish him all the best. But not on Sunday.”

Having finished runners-up in the league to champions Shamrock Rovers, Higgins is hoping victory on Sunday can be the springboard to greater things for Derry City.

In recent times Sligo Rovers, Cork City, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers have all used a cup victory as a stepping stone to go on and win league titles in subsequent years.

And with the backing of billionaire chairman Philip O’Doherty, Derry are well positioned to be the main challengers to Rovers in the coming seasons.

Winning on Sunday would add further momentum and focus.

“I do, because I was part of the Dundalk team in 2014 when we won the League Cup,” said Higgins of cup silverware being a potential harbinger of greater things to come.

“I know it’s not the FAI Cup, but it was a trophy. It was sold as their first trophy in a while and it gave us a springboard.

“Cork were chasing Dundalk for a long time and got over the line (in the cup).

“Shamrock Rovers were chasing Dundalk for a long time and then won the cup and it was a catalyst for them.

“There is no reason why that can’t be us. We are an ambitious club and we are progressing.

“Ultimately, we want to come down here on Sunday and win the cup, but we know we are coming up against a really good side,” added Limavady-man Higgins, a cup winner as a player with the club in 2006 and 2012.

“We’ve a mixture of good experience,” said Higgins of his team.

“Patrick McEleney, I think, is about to play his eighth FAI Cup final, which is an unbelievable achievement. People will say he’s injury prone, but he’s about to play his eighth final so hasn’t done too bad. He’s won a few leagues as well.

“From the summer on, he’s been one of the standout players in the league. If people were up in Derry more often they would see that.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“We’ve experience, along with players who are emerging, the likes of Brian Maher, Brandon Kavanagh, Ronan Boyce and Cameron McJannet.

“There’s a real core between the 25 and 26 bracket. This will be an amazing experience and stand to them going forward.”

Having been given the home changing room, walking out as favourites in their Candystripes strip sits easily with Higgins.

“That’s fine. We’re comfortable with that.

“The games between the two of us have been really tight. Watching all of Shelbourne’s games, they’re very well coached and have really good players.

“Don’t forget, they’ve players who’ve been around the league for a while and know their way about.

“We’re under no illusions about how tough this game will be and it’s up to myself, the staff and players to come down here and play our game, focus on ourselves.

“We’ve some players in key positions who have good experience. Hopefully, that’s beneficial on the day.”

One player who won’t feature for Derry is midfielder Sadou Diallo who serves an automatic suspension having been sent off in last Sunday’s final league game of the season.

“He was heartbroken,” said Higgins on the 23-year-old’s dismissal in the 1-0 loss to Dundalk.

“He had a real big family connection coming over the game. They had flights and hotels booked, all that sort of stuff.

“So, it’s extremely disappointing for him. He’s upset. He’s a quiet boy by nature who lives and breathes football. Lives his life right. So it’s a real kick in the teeth for him.

“Football is full of ups and downs and this is a down for him. But, again, so long as he learns from it it can become a positive.”