Fulahm welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United to Craven Cottage in Saturday’s early kick-off in the Premier League.
Liveblog
Some pre-game reading material ahead of kick-off:
- Lingard says Rashford rivalry driving Man United’s rejuvenation
- Phil Jones signs new Manchester United contract
- ‘Sooner or later they have to lose – why not against us?’: Ranieri out to upset Solskjaer’s men
- Ex-Man United assistant Queiroz has a new international management job
- Remembering Mick McCarthy’s brief and forgotten spell with Lyon
👔 Suited and booted. #MUFC #FULMUN pic.twitter.com/kVqWoWp2Di— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 9, 2019
Right, with 45 minutes to go before we get underway at Craven Cottage, how do we see this afternoon’s game unfolding? Let us know below.
Poll Results:
So, today’s teams will line out as:
Fulham: Sergio Rico, Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream, Babel, Chambers, Seri, Bryan, Vietto, Mitrovic, Schurrle.
Substitutes: Ryan Sessegnon, Kebano, Cairney, Ayite, Christie, Zambo, Ramirez.
Man United: de Gea, Dalot, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Ander Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Martial.
Substitutes: Bailly, Sanchez, Rashford, Lingard, Young, Romero, McTominay.
📋 Here is the #FFC side as we kick-off Gameweek 26 against @ManUtd 👊#FULMUN #COYW pic.twitter.com/EyQcTPxZrD— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 9, 2019
Let’s get started with the team news…
Morning! And welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s early kick-off in the Premier League (it’s never too early) between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage.
Claudio Ranieri’s men are in need of wins under their belt if they are to avoid being dragged into a serious relegation battle between now and the end of the season, but with just eight points in as many games, they need to get their act together fast.
They welcome a rejuvenated Man United to London this afternoon, with Ole Gunnar Solskajaer’s men still in the hunt for a top four finish which seemed absolutely completely beyond them in the final weeks of Jose Mourinho’s tenure in charge.
As we’ve well established, though, this is an entirely rejuvenated Red Devils, with Paul Pogba back to his best and Marcus Rashford looking like one of the most potent and clinical strikers in English football at the minute.
Kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 12.30pm!
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (3)