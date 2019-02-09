This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Right, with 45 minutes to go before we get underway at Craven Cottage, how do we see this afternoon’s game unfolding? Let us know below.


Poll Results:





So, today’s teams will line out as:

Fulham: Sergio Rico, Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream, Babel, Chambers, Seri, Bryan, Vietto, Mitrovic, Schurrle.

Substitutes: Ryan Sessegnon, Kebano, Cairney, Ayite, Christie, Zambo, Ramirez.

Man United: de Gea, Dalot, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Ander Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Martial.

Substitutes: Bailly, Sanchez, Rashford, Lingard, Young, Romero, McTominay.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Morning! And welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s early kick-off in the Premier League (it’s never too early) between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

Claudio Ranieri’s men are in need of wins under their belt if they are to avoid being dragged into a serious relegation battle between now and the end of the season, but with just eight points in as many games, they need to get their act together fast.

Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League - Craven Cottage Source: John Walton

They welcome a rejuvenated Man United to London this afternoon, with Ole Gunnar Solskajaer’s men still in the hunt for a top four finish which seemed absolutely completely beyond them in the final weeks of Jose Mourinho’s tenure in charge.

As we’ve well established, though, this is an entirely rejuvenated Red Devils, with Paul Pogba back to his best and Marcus Rashford looking like one of the most potent and clinical strikers in English football at the minute.

Kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 12.30pm!

