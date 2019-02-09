28 mins ago

Morning! And welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s early kick-off in the Premier League (it’s never too early) between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

Claudio Ranieri’s men are in need of wins under their belt if they are to avoid being dragged into a serious relegation battle between now and the end of the season, but with just eight points in as many games, they need to get their act together fast.

Source: John Walton

They welcome a rejuvenated Man United to London this afternoon, with Ole Gunnar Solskajaer’s men still in the hunt for a top four finish which seemed absolutely completely beyond them in the final weeks of Jose Mourinho’s tenure in charge.

As we’ve well established, though, this is an entirely rejuvenated Red Devils, with Paul Pogba back to his best and Marcus Rashford looking like one of the most potent and clinical strikers in English football at the minute.

Kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 12.30pm!