'I am sorry that we let you down' - Fulham chairman Khan apologises after relegation

FULHAM CHAIRMAN SHAHID Khan has apologised to fans after the club’s relegation from the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The London side will return to life in the Championship next season after last night’s 4-1 defeat to Watford capped an all-round disappointing campaign.

After 33 games, the league’s 19th placed side have won just four games, amassing a total of 17 points and conceding the most goals of the season (76).

This morning, Fulham chairman Khan issued an apology to the club’s supporters.

“Our results over the past three months were as troubling for me and everyone associated with our club as I know they were for you,” he said.

“Last night’s outcome made official what we didn’t think would be possible in August and tried desperately to remedy and avoid as the season wore on. For me, that makes today the most difficult day of all.

I am sorry that we let you down. Our goal this season was to build on what we achieved in promotion and deliver on our pledge to invest heavily in the squad, ensuring that Fulham would always compete in the Premier League and, no matter the result, never disappoint.

“That didn’t occur and, for that, we hold ourselves accountable. We will reflect, plan thoroughly and respond accordingly.

In the weeks ahead we will communicate further as to our vision for the future, which includes the latest progress on the Riverside Stand project that will underline my investment in your beloved club.

“I recognise that may not be of consolation today, but I offer it nonetheless to assure you of my total commitment to Fulham Football Club. Thank you for your faith, endurance and support.”

Fulham caretaker manager, Scott Parker. Source: Nigel French

‘Serious Issues’

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker last night reacted to his side’s result and the reality of the situation they now find themselves in.

“When a club gets relegated you know there are some serious issues. I have ideas, but it’s not the time to broadcast it,” he said.

The team owe it to the football club and fans to go out in the last five games and give something back, although it’ll be very little. The next five games, we will crack on.”

He added: “Obviously bitterly disappointed, devastated for the football club and fans.

“We always knew it was a tough ask. It’s the way we lost the game which was most disappointing for me.

The five or 10-minute spell from 2-1 onwards, that was our season in a snapshot.

“We played some nice bits at times, but at the end of the day you are where you are.”

With reporting from © – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: