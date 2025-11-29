Pressure mounts for Thomas Frank as Spurs' wretched home record continues

Tottenham 1

Fulham 2

THOMAS FRANK’S PROBLEMS mounted as Tottenham crashed to a dismal 2-1 defeat against Fulham on Saturday that extended their wretched home record in 2025.

Frank’s side made a disastrous start as Kenny Tete put Fulham ahead before Harry Wilson’s superb strike punished a calamitous blunder from goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham were booed off at half-time and although Mohammed Kudus got one back after the interval, there were more jeers at the final whistle.

With only three wins in their last 13 games in all competitions, Tottenham have slumped to 10th place in the Premier League.

Frank insisted this week that he was confident Tottenham’s home form would eventually “click”, but they have just three league victories in north London in 2025.

Tottenham are without a Premier League home victory since the opening weekend of the season, wining only four of their 10 matches in front of their fans in all competitions this season.

Tottenham’s 4-1 loss at archrivals Arsenal last weekend and a 5-3 defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday had added to the pressure on Frank to end their home woes.

Fulham had picked up just one point, losing their previous five, making them appear the ideal opponents for Tottenham to get back on track.

Instead, a third successive defeat left former Brentford boss Frank facing pointed questions about his ability to make a bigger impact than his predecessor Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian was sacked despite winning the Europa League last season to end Tottenham’s 17-year trophy drought.

Frank has been criticised for his negative game-plans at a club that prides itself on an attacking ethos.

Tottenham did nothing to help the Dane as they shot themselves in the foot twice in the first six minutes.

They fell behind in the fourth minute when Samuel Chukwueze’s pass found Tete in acres of space on the edge of the area and the unmarked defender drilled a low strike that deflected in off Destiny Udogie.

Two minutes later, Frank’s misery was compounded as Vicario committed a horrendous mistake.

Vicario needlessly rushed out of his area and made a hash of clearing the ball, giving Wilson the chance for a sublime strike that curled into the empty net from wide on the right flank.

Frank sat ashen-faced on the bench as Vicario was barraged with jeers from furious Tottenham fans as soon as he touched the ball in the immediate aftermath of the goal.

Chukwueze almost caught out Vicario with a whipped effort that smacked off the outside of the post.

Micky van de Ven had to make a last-ditch tackle to prevent the dynamic Chukwueze from scoring after Pedro Porro’s woeful touch allowed the winger to race through on goal.

Tottenham finally perked up after half-time and Randal Kolo Muani nodded just wide from Porro’s cross.

Kudus reduced the deficit in the 59th minute, deftly controlling on his thigh before lashing a superb strike into the top corner from just inside the area.

Frank sent on Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons and Rodrigo Bentancur immediately after the goal and Tottenham laid seige to the Fulham area.

Lucas Bergvall’s glancing header was cleared off the line by Raul Jimenez and Kolo Muani’s back-flick trickled wide as Fulham held on.

