Furlong trains with Ireland ahead of Paris as Beirne returns to camp

IRELAND TIGHTHEAD PROP Tadhg Furlong returned to on-pitch training with Andy Farrell’s side today as his recovery from a calf injury progresses ahead of Thursday’s Six Nations opener against France in Paris.

33-year-old Furlong trained separately from the group earlier this week at their camp in Portugal as he continued the rehabilitation of his calf issue, but he was back on the pitch with Ireland today.

“He got through some good work actually,” said Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby at The Campus in Quinta do Lago after today’s session.

“He’s progressed really well and we’ve been happy with the majority of the lads who have been training and some of them have come in with little niggles, but everyone’s progressing really well and we had everyone available to train today.

Easterby indicated that Furlong is currently tracking well for potential involvement against France, but he will still need to come through another team session in Portugal early tomorrow.

“At the moment, yeah,” said Easterby when asked if Furlong will be available for the game at Stade de France.

“I think today was important and obviously tomorrow will be another important training day, but so far so good.”

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne in Portugal. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, experienced lock/blindside Tadhg Beirne is fit and available for Thursday’s opener against les Bleus at Stade de France.

Beirne is understood to have left Ireland’s training camp in Portugal to briefly return home for personal reasons, but he rejoined Farrell’s group this morning and trained fully this afternoon.

“He’s good to go, yeah,” said Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby. “He’s good to go.”

Ireland also confirmed that Ciarán Frawley, Billy Bohan, and Bryn Ward will leave the senior group and return home to link up with the Ireland XV squad ahead of their clash against England A at Thomond Park on Friday night.

Versatile back Frawley, 20-year-old loosehead Bohan, and 21-year-old back row Ward have been part of Farrell’s group in Portugal this week.

Connacht second row Darragh Murray, who has been with the squad in Portugal as an additional player, will remain with Farrell’s group for now.

The departure of Bohan means Munster pair Michael Milne and Jeremy Loughman are the only two remaining out-and-out loosehead props in Farrell’s senior squad, although Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole can also switch across to loosehead.

Frawley was one of the possible options for Ireland at fullback against France, given that he has been playing well there for Leinster, but it seems as if Farrell and co. may be keen to see the Skerries man playing at out-half for the Ireland XV instead.