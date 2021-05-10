Furlong staying put next season after signing new one-year IRFU contract

TADHG FURLONG HAS ended speculation over his short-term future by extending his IRFU contract for one more year.

A vital player for both Leinster and Ireland, the deal keeps the tighthead prop onboard until the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

“Happy to sign on for one more year,” he said. “There has been some tough days of late but I believe the squads we have in both Leinster and Ireland are able to compete for trophies in the future. I look forward to hopefully playing at a packed-out RDS or Aviva Stadium in the months ahead.”

As well as making 113 appearances for Leinster since his November 2013 debut, Furlong has won 49 caps for Ireland.

The 28-year-old, who returned in January after missing nearly a year of action through injury, will feature in his second British & Irish Lions tour this summer.

“Tadhg was a long time out of the game but showed upon his return in January what a positive influence he can be for both Ireland and Leinster,” IRFU performance director David Nucifora said of the Wexford man.

“He has grown as a senior voice in the Ireland squad and his recent performances reminded everyone why he is rated as one of the best tightheads in world rugby.”