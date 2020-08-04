This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA president tells members not to be 'too despondent' as government maintain limit of 200 people at games

John Horan emphasised the importance of being merely able to stage games at the moment.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 9:43 PM
41 minutes ago 1,821 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5167768
GAA president John Horan.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
GAA president John Horan.
GAA president John Horan.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

GAA PRESIDENT JOHN Horan has told members not to become despondent as the government decided to maintain a strict limit of 200 people at outdoor events for at least another three weeks. 

Optimism had built over the last couple of days that the government would relax their limit on outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 500 people, including players and coaches.

That hope was scuppered following a meeting of Cabinet today, at which the government acted in accordance with “very firm” advice offered by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) following a rise in reported Covid-19 cases across the country. 

Taoiseach Michael Martin and Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn explained the decision to maintain the 200-person limit on crowds is primarily out of concern surrounding the travelling to and from games along with congregating outside of venues. 

The GAA had previously made a direct appeal to the Taoiseach to allow more people attend matches, arguing that the size of a GAA ground allows for greater numbers of people to socially distance. 

In an interview with the GAA’s website following the announcement by the government, Horan said members should retain optimism. 

“We don’t want our members becoming too despondent or disheartened. What’s important is that we have the games back and we keep them back and we continue to be vigilant and show leadership.

“This isn’t going as fast as we want but we’re still moving in the right direction.

“We made a strong case to both the Government and Nphet around the use of our bigger stadia for crowds of up to 400 excluding the players.

“But, obviously, with the numbers turning in the last few days they felt they couldn’t acede to our request and we have to respect that decision.” 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The GAA resumed activity six weeks ago, and while some clubs have been forced into temporary shut-down following a positive Covid-19 test, Horan praised members’ response to positive cases and the wider adherence to safety protocols. 

“We’re in our sixth week back with activity and this has shown our procedures and education have worked well,” he says.

“The caution within the GAA community has highlighted outbreaks and led to areas taking precautions. When it hits a club everyone gets into high alert and that helps to stop the spread in that community. 

“Nearly four million health questionnaires that have been filled out by people going to training and matches and it’s creating an awareness in society and particularly in the GAA community that the virus is still out there. 

“I’d like to compliment the clubs and our volunteer leadership for all they’ve done and encourage people that if they suspect they have a case to come forward and be tested. 

“It’s important we treat people with respect and support if they are diagnosed with Covid-19. There should be no stigma whatsoever attached to this illness. 

“We all have to keep doing the right things and hopefully things will turn for us in three weeks’ time and we’ll then be able to get more people to attend games. 

“But the most important thing is that we don’t lose what we’ve gotten back so far. The playing of games and people being able to go training.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie