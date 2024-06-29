Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the All-Ireland SFC title race

All-Ireland senior quarter-final fixtures

Saturday 29 June

Roscommon v Armagh, Croke Park, 4pm – GAAGO.

Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 6.15pm – GAAGO.

Sunday 30 June

Donegal v Louth, Croke Park, 1.15pm – RTÉ One.

Kerry v Derry, Croke Park, 3.15pm – RTÉ One.

******

1. Dublin

Ciarán Kilkenny’s catch and Cormac Costello’s equaliser against Mayo could be the makings of Dublin’s summer as it provided the customary week off to prepare for the quarter-finals. Even if it gave a blueprint for teams to harm them, Dessie Farrell’s men are unbeaten in their last 15 championship matches and have more experience than anyone in how to get the job done from here.

Con O’Callaghan’s All-Star form is a boost from last year. The Cuala finisher is the championship’s top scorer from play with 4-10 and they are armed with a wider spread of heavy scorers than any other county this year, led by Cormac Costello (2-25), Paul Mannion (1-15), and Colm Basquel (2-11).

In defence, Stephen Cluxton has kept five clean sheets in six games. Galway are a tough draw but the Dubs haven’t lost a quarter-final since 2009.

2. Kerry

Jack O’Connor’s intuition for timing Kerry’s run for the All-Ireland series appears to be humming along nicely. They didn’t stand out in Munster but since the manager declared “the real championship starts now”, they have gone up a notch. Swept through their group with three double-digit wins but should receive a sterner stress test from Derry in the quarter-final.

Their goal-scoring dry spell (two goals in eight games) between mid-February and May has been shaken off with four in their last two outings as both Clifford brothers got off the mark. In those games, they clocked up 11 different scorers, evenly spread across defenders, midfielders, and attackers.

They scored more and conceded less than any other team in the round-robin but that reflects their opposition as much as anything. Still, they haven’t done much wrong.

3. Donegal

Jim McGuinness emphasised “the defeat in Cork took nothing out of us at all” after securing their bye to the quarter-finals and they will be raging-hot favourites to make it back to the final four for the first time since 2014.

A decade on and things have been landing perfectly for the prophetic McGuinness. They edged Armagh in Division 2 and Ulster finals, delivered the first blow to Derry’s ambitions, defeated Tyrone twice, and then benefitted from a Red Hand favour to ensure that Cork loss was all academic. They have kept five clean sheets aside from that Leeside shock.

A unified team who can hurt opponents going long over the cover, short with their ball retention, and scoring from distance, they will be a danger to any opponent.

4. Armagh

Armagh’s record would match most teams in recent years but for their penalty hoodoo. Had those shoot-outs gone the other way, the Orchard men could have two Ulster titles and a pair of All-Ireland semi-final appearances to their name.

It’s not just a spot-kick issue, however. They need to find a way to close out big games before such sudden-death scenarios are called for. They impressed against Derry but were second-best to Galway before scraping a late draw. Having gained the bye on score difference, it would be a huge letdown if they don’t make it back to a first semi-final since 2005 this weekend.

They are founded upon tight defence, keeping five clean sheets in six games, while Conor Turbitt has stepped up to lead their attack as Rían O’Neill features further outfield.

5. Galway

Would have ranked higher had they got over the line against Armagh but the penance for letting that game slip is a week’s recovery for a quarter-final meeting with Dublin.

Pádraic Joyce has been juggling injuries all year, with Shane Walsh the latest worry after limping off in the uninspiring victory over Monaghan, although Damien Comer’s return was a bonus. They have shown resilience in spades to keep the show on the road.

Like Dublin, Donegal, and Armagh, their clean sheet record is eye-catching. In 14 league and championship games, they have kept an incredible 11 shutouts. Tiernan Kelly’s goal is the only time they’ve allowed a green flag in championship. Keep that up and they can give themselves a chance against the Dubs.

6. Derry

A topsy-turvy year. Entered the championship as All-Ireland contenders following their Division 1 title but promptly exploded on re-entry when conceding nine goals, some comical, in losses to Donegal, Galway, and Armagh.

All sorts of rumours were flying about but tightened up at the back to steady the ship against Westmeath and properly turned things around during the extra-time-and-penalties success in Mayo. Lachlan Murray was the latest from their burgeoning under-age production line to step up with a five-point haul.

Aside from the Westmeath win, they have struggled for goals so they will need more than Murray and Shane McGuigan firing against Kerry. One week isn’t much recovery time after a 90-minute epic out west.

7. Roscommon

Haven’t made an All-Ireland semi-final since 1991 and haven’t won a championship match at Croke Park since 1980 (coincidentally against Saturday’s opponents Armagh). Their record at HQ reads 12 wins and two draws since then.

History aside, Roscommon appear on an upward trajectory at the right time. In 2023, they contended for a league final, beat Mayo, and drew with Dublin before fading out of the championship. This year, they suffered relegation to Division 2, lost to Mayo twice, and were wiped out by the Dubs in a four-month winless streak but bounced back.

They piled 3-20 on Cavan before stunning Tyrone last weekend, with Diarmuid Murtagh, Donie Smith, Daire Cregg, and Conor Cox doing all the damage. No doubt they have the forwards to give Armagh concern.

8. Louth

In bonus territory as they aim for a first All-Ireland semi-final since 1957. Ger Brennan’s players have underlined their progress after losing Mickey Harte to Derry with Division 2 survival on the final day, an improved Leinster final resistance, and now advancing to the last eight by edging Cork.

They carry a significant goal threat with 13 in seven games, led by four from Craig Lennon. Only Con O’Callaghan and Ryan O’Donoghue have outscored the marauding wing-back from open play this summer. Captain Sam Mulroy is the second-highest scorer in championship with 3-37 (11 points shy of O’Donoghue).

Ciarán Byrne’s groin injury is a blow as they face into a major test against Donegal.