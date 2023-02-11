Lyng v Cahill tactics, Limerick's returning stars, and Fitzgibbon Cup headaches

1. Limerick’s returning stars

It’s not Limerick’s time of year to put the foot to the floor yet. That much was clear in Cork last week: a first half full of hints at their Championship calibre followed by a second-half fade-out. Among the cavalcade of new and second-season managers, this league offers the least for Limerick. It’s a tune-up for championship and nothing more.

Fitness levels, sharpness, touch, use of the ball, energy, and tackling were the areas John Kiely listed off for improvement as they run the holidays out of their legs and fill the tank for summer.

He will hope some of their new names lay down a marker for championship involvement, with first League starts for Fergal O’Connor, Micheál Houlihan, and Shane O’Brien.

But most significant of all are first starts in too long for two of Limerick’s big names against Clare.

Two-time Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch, after his bench cameo against Cork, has overcome hamstring and ankles injuries to get his first start in 10 months at centre-forward. Peter Casey is picked at corner-forward for his first start since the 2021 All-Ireland final, where he ruptured his cruciate ligament.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Kyle Hayes looks set for another switch to left-half back. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

There’s a first start of 2023 for Kyle Hayes, who looks set for another switch to left-half back judging by Kiely’s selection. The 2018 Young Hurler of the Year returned to the forwards last year after winning back-to-back All-Stars at no.7.

2. A first major test for Lyng and Cahill

If counties permit themselves more scope to unleash blood and thunder early in the league before championship closes in, then Nowlan Park is a likely location. Derek Lyng’s Kilkenny evolution and Liam Cahill’s tactical changes will come under some scrutiny on Sunday.

Michael Breen has had brief wobbles at full-back for Tipperary but his power, pace, and commitment to attacking the sliotar appear to be what Cahill wants at no.3. Martin Keoghan scored three points and threatened to add a goal from full-forward against Antrim, backed up by 1-8 (0-7f) for Billy Drennan from the corner. It promises an intriguing test.

Séamus Kennedy at wing-forward and Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher into full-forward are other options which could see more road-testing in the Kilkenny cauldron. Jake Morris scored 1-2 off the bench against Laois so he’ll be pushing for a recall in a Tipp attack that looks hard to nail down (especially after 14 players got on the scoresheet last time out).

Ken Sutton / INPHO Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher assisted 1-4 for Tipperary against Laois. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Lyng selected a mix of youth and experience against Antrim, with Pádraig Walsh impressive when returning from attack to centre-back, Paddy Deegan in midfield as he was during the last League under Brian Cody, and Cian Kenny pushed up to centre-forward, but no doubt with a brief to roam. The Ballyhale contingent have still to resurface and will add depth to Lyng’s panel whenever they do.

Tipp and Kilkenny both demonstrated an increased commitment to short-passing build-up last week. The battle lines will be drawn for control of that middle third.

Incidentally, the two teams will meet again in a fundraiser for the Dillon Quirke foundation at Semple Stadium on Sunday week with more opportunities for the extended panel on offer.

3. Finding the balance

Henry Shefflin and Pat Ryan are the two managers most inconvenienced by balancing game-time for their Fitzgibbon Cup stars. There were 37 Galwegians and 20 Corkonians in quarter-final action on Wednesday and Thursday.

Of his senior panellists, Ryan has opted to leave all bar Eoin Roche on the bench, including Niall O’Leary, Cormac O’Brien, Brian O’Sullivan, Conor Cahalane, Shane Barrett, and Brian Hayes. Other UCC and Cork panellists Jack O’Connor, Rob Downey, and Ethan Twomey are out injured, while Ger Millerick and Pádraig Power have just returned from layoffs.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Eoin Roche is due to start for Cork against Galway after featuring for UCC on Thursday. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

On Shefflin’s side of the fence, Evan Niland scored 0-10 against Wexford last Saturday and added another 11 for University of Galway against SETU Carlow on Thursday. Eoin Lawless also played every minute of both matches, holding Eoin Cody scoreless in the latter while adding a point of his own.

Others in action both days were Brian Concannon, Oisín Salmon, and Tiernan Killeen (who all got 35 minutes against Wexford), as well as TJ Brennan and Donal O’Shea who were on opposite sides for UL’s victory over UCD. Cianan Fahy, Kevin Cooney, and Ronan Murphy were excellent in defeat for ATU Galway, who had Darach Fahy between the sticks.

University of Galway face UCC in the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final next Thursday (it’s UL v SETU Waterford in the other semi), with the final scheduled for two days later. Both managers will be sweating on their charges coming through unscathed as much as any result. Limiting their minutes this weekend will be on their minds.

