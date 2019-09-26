11 players from Tipperary as 8 counties feature in 2019 All-Star hurling nominations

CHAMPIONS TIPPERARY LEAD the way with 11 players nominated for the 2019 GAA-GPA PWC All-Star hurling awards.

Tipperary players celebrating last month's All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 45-player shortlist was released this morning for this year’s awards which recognise the players that starred in the 2019 hurling championship.

Of the 11 Tipperary players in the running, there are eight previous All-Star winners in Brendan, Ronan and Pádraic Maher, Cathal Barrett, Noel McGrath, John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan and John McGrath. Brian Hogan, Barry Heffernan and Jason Forde complete the list for the Premier.

Kilkenny’s Colin Fennelly and Richie English of Limerick in opposition in the All-Ireland semi-final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Eight counties in total are represented with beaten finalists Kilkenny having nine players in the frame, the same number as league and Munster champions Limerick. Leinster winners Wexford are close behind with eight nominees.

Wexford joint captains Matthew O'Hanlon and Lee Chin lift the Bob O'Keeffe Cup. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Laois notably have two inclusions – Enda Rowland and Jack Kelly – after their progressive summer with Cork (Alan Cadogan and Patrick Horgan), Dublin (Chris Crummey and Eoghan O’Donnell) and Galway (Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan) completing the list.

Enda Rowland after Laois won the Joe McDonagh Cup in June. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

There are six players from last year’s All-Star winning side nominated again – Eoin Murphy, Seán Finn, Richie English, Cian Lynch, Horgan and Graeme Mulcahy.

The final selection of 15 players will be made in late October before the 2019 banquet takes place on Friday 1 November.

The list of nominees in full is:

Goalkeepers

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) Enda Rowlands (Laois) Brian Hogan (Tipperary)

Defenders

Chris Crummey (Dublin) Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin) Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny) Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny) Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny) Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny) Jack Kelly (Laois) Seán Finn (Limerick) Mike Casey (Limerick) Richie English (Limerick) Pádraic Maher (Tipperary) Ronan Maher (Tipperary) Cathal Barrett (Tipperary) Brendan Maher (Tipperary) Barry Heffernan (Tipperary) Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford) Paudie Foley (Wexford) Liam Ryan (Wexford)

Midfielders

Cathal Mannion (Galway) Cian Lynch (Limerick) William O’Donoghue (Limerick) Noel McGrath (Tipperary) Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford) Kevin Foley (Wexford)

Forwards