This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

11 players from Tipperary as 8 counties feature in 2019 All-Star hurling nominations

Kilkenny, Limerick, Wexford, Laois, Cork, Dublin and Galway also have nominees.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 7:00 AM
3 minutes ago 192 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4824531

CHAMPIONS TIPPERARY LEAD the way with 11 players nominated for the 2019 GAA-GPA PWC All-Star hurling awards.

the-tipperary-team-celebrate Tipperary players celebrating last month's All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 45-player shortlist was released this morning for this year’s awards which recognise the players that starred in the 2019 hurling championship.

Of the 11 Tipperary players in the running, there are eight previous All-Star winners in Brendan, Ronan and Pádraic Maher, Cathal Barrett, Noel McGrath, John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan and John McGrath. Brian Hogan, Barry Heffernan and Jason Forde complete the list for the Premier.

colin-fennelly-and-richie-english Kilkenny’s Colin Fennelly and Richie English of Limerick in opposition in the All-Ireland semi-final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Eight counties in total are represented with beaten finalists Kilkenny having nine players in the frame, the same number as league and Munster champions Limerick. Leinster winners Wexford are close behind with eight nominees.

matthew-ohanlon-and-lee-chin-lift-the-bob-okeeffe-cup Wexford joint captains Matthew O'Hanlon and Lee Chin lift the Bob O'Keeffe Cup. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Laois notably have two inclusions – Enda Rowland and Jack Kelly – after their progressive summer with Cork (Alan Cadogan and Patrick Horgan), Dublin (Chris Crummey and Eoghan O’Donnell) and Galway (Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan) completing the list.

enda-rowland-celebrates-after-the-game Enda Rowland after Laois won the Joe McDonagh Cup in June. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

There are six players from last year’s All-Star winning side nominated again – Eoin Murphy, Seán Finn, Richie English, Cian Lynch, Horgan and Graeme Mulcahy.

The final selection of 15 players will be made in late October before the 2019 banquet takes place on Friday 1 November.

The list of nominees in full is:

Goalkeepers

  1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)
  2. Enda Rowlands (Laois)
  3. Brian Hogan (Tipperary)

Defenders

  1. Chris Crummey (Dublin)
  2. Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin)
  3. Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny)
  4. Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny)
  5. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)
  6. Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny)
  7. Jack Kelly (Laois)
  8. Seán Finn (Limerick)
  9. Mike Casey (Limerick)
  10. Richie English (Limerick)
  11. Pádraic Maher (Tipperary)
  12. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)
  13. Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)
  14. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)
  15. Barry Heffernan (Tipperary)
  16. Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford)
  17. Paudie Foley (Wexford)
  18. Liam Ryan (Wexford)

Midfielders

  1. Cathal Mannion (Galway)
  2. Cian Lynch (Limerick)
  3. William O’Donoghue (Limerick)
  4. Noel McGrath (Tipperary)
  5. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford)
  6. Kevin Foley (Wexford)

Forwards

  1. Alan Cadogan (Cork)
  2. Patrick Horgan (Cork)
  3. Conor Whelan (Galway)
  4. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)
  5. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)
  6. John Donnelly (Kilkenny)
  7. Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)
  8. Kyle Hayes  (Limerick)
  9. Peter Casey (Limerick)
  10. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)
  11. Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick)
  12. John O’Dwyer (Tipperary)
  13. Jason Forde (Tipperary)
  14. Séamus Callanan (Tipperary)
  15. John McGrath (Tipperary)
  16. Rory O’Connor (Wexford)
  17. Lee Chin (Wexford)
  18. Conor McDonald (Wexford)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie