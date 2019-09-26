11 players from Tipperary as 8 counties feature in 2019 All-Star hurling nominations

CHAMPIONS TIPPERARY LEAD the way with 11 players nominated for the 2019 GAA-GPA PWC All-Star hurling awards.
The 45-player shortlist was released this morning for this year’s awards which recognise the players that starred in the 2019 hurling championship.
Of the 11 Tipperary players in the running, there are eight previous All-Star winners in Brendan, Ronan and Pádraic Maher, Cathal Barrett, Noel McGrath, John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan and John McGrath. Brian Hogan, Barry Heffernan and Jason Forde complete the list for the Premier.
Eight counties in total are represented with beaten finalists Kilkenny having nine players in the frame, the same number as league and Munster champions Limerick. Leinster winners Wexford are close behind with eight nominees.
Laois notably have two inclusions – Enda Rowland and Jack Kelly – after their progressive summer with Cork (Alan Cadogan and Patrick Horgan), Dublin (Chris Crummey and Eoghan O’Donnell) and Galway (Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan) completing the list.
There are six players from last year’s All-Star winning side nominated again – Eoin Murphy, Seán Finn, Richie English, Cian Lynch, Horgan and Graeme Mulcahy.
The final selection of 15 players will be made in late October before the 2019 banquet takes place on Friday 1 November.
The list of nominees in full is:
Goalkeepers
- Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)
- Enda Rowlands (Laois)
- Brian Hogan (Tipperary)
Defenders
- Chris Crummey (Dublin)
- Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin)
- Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny)
- Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny)
- Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)
- Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny)
- Jack Kelly (Laois)
- Seán Finn (Limerick)
- Mike Casey (Limerick)
- Richie English (Limerick)
- Pádraic Maher (Tipperary)
- Ronan Maher (Tipperary)
- Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)
- Brendan Maher (Tipperary)
- Barry Heffernan (Tipperary)
- Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford)
- Paudie Foley (Wexford)
- Liam Ryan (Wexford)
Midfielders
- Cathal Mannion (Galway)
- Cian Lynch (Limerick)
- William O’Donoghue (Limerick)
- Noel McGrath (Tipperary)
- Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford)
- Kevin Foley (Wexford)
Forwards
- Alan Cadogan (Cork)
- Patrick Horgan (Cork)
- Conor Whelan (Galway)
- TJ Reid (Kilkenny)
- Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)
- John Donnelly (Kilkenny)
- Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)
- Kyle Hayes (Limerick)
- Peter Casey (Limerick)
- Aaron Gillane (Limerick)
- Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick)
- John O’Dwyer (Tipperary)
- Jason Forde (Tipperary)
- Séamus Callanan (Tipperary)
- John McGrath (Tipperary)
- Rory O’Connor (Wexford)
- Lee Chin (Wexford)
- Conor McDonald (Wexford)
