Tuesday 19 July 2022
GAA issue apology to Clare for match programme error

The mistake was made all the more embarrassing given the Banner County sides of 1995 and ’97 were honoured at Croke Park on the occasion of the jubilee celebration

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 11:55 AM
1 hour ago
The 1995 and 1997 Clare hurling Jubilee team.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE issued an apology to Clare GAA after the county’s four All-Ireland hurling victories were absent from the roll of honour listing in the match programme from Sunday’s 2022 decider.

The omission was made all the more embarrassing for the association given the Banner County sides of 1995 and ’97 were honoured at Croke Park on the occasion of the jubilee celebration of their wins.

A brief statement on the GAA’s website said: “Eagle eyed match programme readers at Sunday’s GAA Hurling All-Ireland final will have spotted an omission in our roll of honour listing with Clare’s four wins missing from the table.

“This was down to an error in the editing process.

davy-fitzgerald Davy Fitzgerald was one of those Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Apologies to Clare GAA, not least the 1995 and ’97 Banner County teams who were present at Croke Park and honoured on the occasion of the jubilee celebration of their wins.”

The42 Team

