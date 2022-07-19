GAA issue apology to Clare for match programme error

THE GAA HAVE issued an apology to Clare GAA after the county’s four All-Ireland hurling victories were absent from the roll of honour listing in the match programme from Sunday’s 2022 decider.

The omission was made all the more embarrassing for the association given the Banner County sides of 1995 and ’97 were honoured at Croke Park on the occasion of the jubilee celebration of their wins.

🟡🔵The 1995 and 1997 All-Ireland teams at Croke Park. pic.twitter.com/eRV783WP0E — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) July 17, 2022

A brief statement on the GAA’s website said: “Eagle eyed match programme readers at Sunday’s GAA Hurling All-Ireland final will have spotted an omission in our roll of honour listing with Clare’s four wins missing from the table.

“This was down to an error in the editing process.

Davy Fitzgerald was one of those Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Apologies to Clare GAA, not least the 1995 and ’97 Banner County teams who were present at Croke Park and honoured on the occasion of the jubilee celebration of their wins.”