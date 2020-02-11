4G playing pitches, a hotel and social housing all part of plan after GAA acquire Clonliffe College site

TWO FULL-SIZED 4G pitches are planned as part of a GAA development of the site they have acquired at Clonliffe College near Croke Park with the association planning a facility similar to the National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown.

It was announced last July that the GAA had purchased the site in Drumcondra, which comprises 31.8 acres. The GAA intend to develop 12.8 acres for the two pitches, a clubhouse and changing rooms with a further 1.1 acres retained for a potential hotel development.

The remaining lands have been sold to international development company, Hines. The site will be developed for housing including a stipulation that 10% will be for affordable housing and 10% for social housing.

In the GAA’s annual financial report released today it stated that €22.2 million had been spent to date on the purchase of the site with Croke Park stadium and commercial director Peter McKenna revealing that they will not be able to reveal the final figure for a couple of months as they are still covered by a non-disclosure agreement.

It is expected that the tranches of payment for the site will be completed by 2022.

“We need to get planning permission to build the pitches and stuff so we’ll go at that as soon as the master plan is approved,” said McKenna.

“So if we get objections, which you generally do in a city centre development, it’s probably going to take a year of planning and then the pitches will go down in three or four months. They will be 4G pitches. The hotel will take 18 months to build from when we get receipt of planning permission.”

GAA Director-General Tom Ryan feels the scheme will have a major impact on the local area.

“The scheme will see the local area of Drumcondra and Ballybough significantly transformed and revitalised and will build a new and vibrant community on our doorstep.

“The sale proceeds will be such as to fully fund the acquisition and the pitch development, and to offer potential for a future income stream to the Association to further promote our aims. Patrons can be reassured also that parking on match days will continue to be available.”

