Meath and Kerry football club games live on TV next weekend

FOOTBALL ACTION FROM Meath and Kerry takes centre stage next Sunday as TG4′s GAA club coverage continues.

The opening game is from Meath with a repeat of last year’s county senior final. It features Dunshaughlin against Wolfe Tones at 1.30pm in Navan



Dunshaughlin triumphed in last year’s decider by 2-7 to 1-8, landing a first senior title since 2002. The reigning champions only won one game in the group stage, but qualified in second place on scoring difference, while Wolfe Tones topped their group with three victories from their three matches.

Both sides have players that featured in Meath’s All-Ireland semi-final against Donegal in July, with Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones) going up against Dunshaughlin’s Mathew Costello, Ruairi Kinsella, Conor Gray, and Conor Duke.

The second televised tie sees the Kerry senior club football final at Austin Stack Park with Dr Crokes playing Na Gaeil at 3.30pm.

Dr Crokes have the recent history of success behind them having won senior club and county championship titles in Kerry last year, before they lost out in the All-Ireland series to Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán in January’s semi-final. Na Gaeil are the newcomers, their brilliant recent rise continuing with the weekend’s semi-final success over Rathmore.

Dr Crokes can call on recent All-Ireland winners in Gavin White, Mark O’Shea, Evan Looney, Micheál Burns, Tony Brosnan and Shane Murphy, while Na Gaeil’s 2025 Kerry victor Diarmuid O’Connor is supplemented by former county seniors Jack Barry and Stefan Okunbor.

Sunday 14 September

Meath senior football quarter-final

Dunshaughlin v Wolfe Tones, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30pm.

Kerry senior football club final