Meath and Kerry football club games live on TV next weekend

FOOTBALL ACTION FROM Meath and Kerry takes centre stage next Sunday as TG4′s GAA club coverage continues.
The opening game is from Meath with a repeat of last year’s county senior final. It features Dunshaughlin against Wolfe Tones at 1.30pm in Navan
Advertisement
Dunshaughlin triumphed in last year’s decider by 2-7 to 1-8, landing a first senior title since 2002. The reigning champions only won one game in the group stage, but qualified in second place on scoring difference, while Wolfe Tones topped their group with three victories from their three matches.
Both sides have players that featured in Meath’s All-Ireland semi-final against Donegal in July, with Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones) going up against Dunshaughlin’s Mathew Costello, Ruairi Kinsella, Conor Gray, and Conor Duke.
The second televised tie sees the Kerry senior club football final at Austin Stack Park with Dr Crokes playing Na Gaeil at 3.30pm.
Dr Crokes have the recent history of success behind them having won senior club and county championship titles in Kerry last year, before they lost out in the All-Ireland series to Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán in January’s semi-final. Na Gaeil are the newcomers, their brilliant recent rise continuing with the weekend’s semi-final success over Rathmore.
Dr Crokes can call on recent All-Ireland winners in Gavin White, Mark O’Shea, Evan Looney, Micheál Burns, Tony Brosnan and Shane Murphy, while Na Gaeil’s 2025 Kerry victor Diarmuid O’Connor is supplemented by former county seniors Jack Barry and Stefan Okunbor.
Sunday 14 September
Meath senior football quarter-final
Dunshaughlin v Wolfe Tones, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30pm.
Kerry senior football club final
Dr Crokes v Na Gaeil, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3.30pm.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Meath and Kerry football club games live on TV next weekend
FOOTBALL ACTION FROM Meath and Kerry takes centre stage next Sunday as TG4′s GAA club coverage continues.
The opening game is from Meath with a repeat of last year’s county senior final. It features Dunshaughlin against Wolfe Tones at 1.30pm in Navan
Dunshaughlin triumphed in last year’s decider by 2-7 to 1-8, landing a first senior title since 2002. The reigning champions only won one game in the group stage, but qualified in second place on scoring difference, while Wolfe Tones topped their group with three victories from their three matches.
Both sides have players that featured in Meath’s All-Ireland semi-final against Donegal in July, with Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones) going up against Dunshaughlin’s Mathew Costello, Ruairi Kinsella, Conor Gray, and Conor Duke.
The second televised tie sees the Kerry senior club football final at Austin Stack Park with Dr Crokes playing Na Gaeil at 3.30pm.
Dr Crokes have the recent history of success behind them having won senior club and county championship titles in Kerry last year, before they lost out in the All-Ireland series to Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán in January’s semi-final. Na Gaeil are the newcomers, their brilliant recent rise continuing with the weekend’s semi-final success over Rathmore.
Dr Crokes can call on recent All-Ireland winners in Gavin White, Mark O’Shea, Evan Looney, Micheál Burns, Tony Brosnan and Shane Murphy, while Na Gaeil’s 2025 Kerry victor Diarmuid O’Connor is supplemented by former county seniors Jack Barry and Stefan Okunbor.
Sunday 14 September
Meath senior football quarter-final
Kerry senior football club final
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Gaelic Football Kerry Meath TG4 Tune in