2024 Kerry finalists Dingle set for local derby, Loughrea and St Thomas' survive in Galway

Kerry senior football championship round one

Dingle 2-19 Na Gaeil 1-13

South Kerry 3-13 Spa 3-18

Kenmare Shamrocks 4-15 North Kerry 1-12

Roscommon senior football semi-final

St Brigid’s 0-16 Clann na nGael 0-11

Kildare senior football semi-finals

Naas 1-20 Celbridge 0-13

Athy 2-14 Sarsfields 2-13

Down senior football semi-final

Kilcoo 1-15 Clonduff 0-17

Wicklow senior football final

Baltinglass 1-20 Carnew Emmets 0-15

Cork LGFA senior football final

Aghada 1-7 Éire Óg 0-10

Galway senior hurling quarter-finals

Loughrea 1-18 Clarinbridge 2-14

St Thomas’ 1-18 Tommy Larkins 0-19

Derry senior hurling final

Slaughtneil 3-24 Kevin Lynch’s 1-10

LAST YEAR’S BEATEN finalists Dingle will face West Kerry in a local derby in the Kerry county senior championship quarter-finals after this evening’s draw.

Dingle beat Na Gaeil 2-19 to 1-13 earlier today in the opening round to secure their safe passage. Kerry star Tom O’Sullivan returned from injury with 1-2 for Dingle — he hadn’t featured since the All-Ireland quarter final win over Armagh. Ned Ryan raised their other green flag, while Paul Geaney scored 0-5.

Mid Kerry, who knocked 2024 champions Dr Crokes out last night, will play Spa in the quarter-finals. Spa beat South Kerry in a six-goal thriller today, the final score 3-18 to 3-13.

Rathmore, who received a bye to the last eight stage, will meet East Kerry, while Kenmare Shamrocks, who convincingly defeated North Kerry today, will meet Austin Stacks.

In Galway, senior hurling title holders Loughrea will face Turloughmore at the semi-final stage, while St Thomas will take on Craughwell. The draw took place this evening for the last four ties, which will be held in a fortnight’s time, after the weekend’s quarter-final action concluded.

Loughrea survived a huge challenge from Clarinbridge today, winning out by one thanks to Tiernan Killeen’s late point and the boost of a second-half goal from Anthony Burns.

Aaron Niland had netted twice for Clarinbridge in the opening period but they lost out 1-18 to 2-14.

St Thomas’ defeated Tommy Larkins 1-18 to 0-19 thanks to Victor Manso’s late goal, while Craughwell and Turloughmore triumphed yesterday.

Victor Manso was St Thomas' late hero. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, 2024 All-Ireland finalists St Brigid’s advanced to the Roscommon SFC decider after a 0-16 to 0-11 win over neighbours Clann na nGael.

Having been knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Pádraig Pearses last year, they now seek redemption against the holders in the final. Pearses thumped St Faithleach’s 5-20 to 1-14 yesterday.

In the Kildare SFC, Naas will defend their title against Athy after both coming through their semi-finals at Cedral St Conleth’s Park today.

Champions Naas powered to a 1-20 to 0-13 win over Celbridge in a repeat of the last two finals. Kildare senior Alex Beirne scored 1-7 in a Man of the Match display for Philly McMahon’s side.

The other last four clash was tighter as Athy edged Sarsfields by the minimum, 2-14 to 2-13. County senior Niall Kelly led the way with 2-2 for Athy, including the last-gasp winner, as David Hyland and Kevin Feely hit influential two-pointers.

Callum Bolton and Cian Costigan raised green flags for Sarsfields, the former levelling late on as the Newbridge side came from six points down. But Athy clinched victory amidst late drama.

In the Down SFC, Kilcoo survived a scare from Clonduff to keep alive their seven in-a-row hopes. Clonduff sent a late free wide as they lost by a point, Ceilum Doherty with the first-half goal for the champions. They face Carryduff in the final after their 0-20 to 1-9 triumph over Burren.

Slaughtneil celebrate. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, Slaughneil completed a 13 in-a-row in the Derry SHC. Shea Cassidy (1-8), Brendan Rogers (2-2), Chrissy McKaigue (0-5) and Shane McGuigan (0-3) were all in fine scoring form as the Ulster champions blitzed Kevin Lynch’s by 20 points.

Baltinglass were crowned Wicklow SFC champions for the first time since 2020 after defeating Carnew Emmets. John McGrath scored the crucial goal, while Wicklow goalkeeper Mark Jackson was key for the winners.

And the Cork LGFA senior final again ended in a draw between Aghada and Éire Óg. Aghada won on free kicks last year after extra-time, but this year’s decider went straight to a replay after full-time this afternoon.

- Emma Duffy and Fintan O’Toole