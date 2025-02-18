6 key motions to keep an eye on at this weekend's GAA Congress

AHEAD OF THIS weekend’s GAA Congress held in Donegal Town, we look at some of the most prominent and interest motions on the Clár.

1. More club games for inter-county players

Brought by Dr Noel McCaffrey, the former Dublin player and father of Jack, through his club Clontarf, motion 12 seeks to impose a condition on players who would play inter-county championship in a calendar year.

Affecting Rule 6.8 of the Playing Restrictions in the Official guide, the proposal reads; ‘In order to be eligible to play adult (excluding minor and under 20 grades) intercounty championship, a player shall have played a minimum of 4 competitive league games with his own club in the same calendar year (in either his county or his first county).’

There are certain exceptions, one of which would be a potential injury. It would also require a re-working of club league fixtures in order to make this possible in many counties, and for a dual player playing across two codes, four games in total would suffice.

This is a big-ticket item on the Clár due to its’ provenance, with Dr McCaffrey stating the importance of players being involved with their clubs more.

2. Hurling to be introduced at underage in every club

Not the first time something like this has been attempted, with St Mary’s club of Rosslare urging in Motion 13 a mass take-up of hurling right across the board from the earliest age possible.

The motion reads, ‘Every club shall field at least one hurling team at Under 7, Under 8, Under 9 or Under 10 age grades.’

Clubs that refuse would be liable to a financial penalty of €250 for the first year of non-compliance, with the fine to double for every consecutive year of non-compliance.

However, there is a trapdoor of sorts in that clubs who exclusively cater for football, can prove that another club nearby can provide a home for potential hurlers.

Despite that built-in safety net, it would seem unlikely to be voted in.

Liam Griffin is a key figure behind the hurling Congress motion. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

3. New York and Europe to enter inter-county hurling

Who doesn’t love a bit of variety?

Two motions that relate to entering different teams into the Lory Meagher Cup.

Motion 14 comes from Maastricht GAA in Europe and proposes that Europe be added to the competition for the 2026 season. How that looks like in terms of the fixture-making would be approved on an annual basis by Central Council.

Motion 20 is something similar but more clearly defined. New York wish to take part and are ready to go this very year.

Their proposal is that the team who finishes top of the round-robin series goes through to the final. The team that finishes second, would have a semi-final against New York. Venues to be decided by the Central Competitions Control Committee.

Both novel ideas that would be interesting to see succeed.

4. A new All-Ireland football format

This is the motion that will shake up the shape of the All-Ireland football championships, the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups.

Given that it is brought by the Central Competitions Control Committee, it is fairly certain there will be no hold up.

Provincial championships are to remain as a straight knockout.

Thereafter, the Sam Maguire will be played for by the eight teams that reached the provincial finals, along with the next eight highest-ranked teams at the end of the national league.

The first cohort will get home advantage in a draw against the second batch of teams.

Thereafter, there is a backdoor system whereby teams defeated the first round have another chance to progress and get back into the competition at round 3.

The Tailteann Cup will have the same competition structure.

As a means of making the competition more cut-throat, it will sharpen minds.

Armagh won Sam Maguire last year - could a new format be introduced? Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

5. The opening up of GAA facilities

This has the potential to be hugely significant in the future of revenue generation for local GAA units.

Brought by Kilkenny’s Danesfort, it holds that, ‘GAA clubs in accordance with Central Council policy may at their discretion permit the use of the ancillary facilities to other community based sports, health and well-being groups, community based activities of their community for recreational purposes.’

What it would amount to is the local club being able to host keep-kit and yoga classes, the dinner dances of rugby and soccer clubs as well as assorted other community-driven initiatives.

This is not to be confused with letting out the playing pitches, as it is stated that it is ‘ancillary facilities.’ But it has the potential to lead somewhere very different for the GAA.

6. The handpass in hurling

Brought to Congress by Nenagh Éire Óg and dreamt up by former two-time All-Ireland winning full-back Conor O’Donovan, it seeks to eradicate the scourge of the ‘thrown’ handpass by insisting that the ball is clearly struck the hand not carrying the sliotar, or else the ball can be dropped onto the hurl for a tap before being handpassed by the original carrying hand.

The idea has been backed by four-time All-Ireland hurling final referee Barry Kelly, who has been vocal about the number of times the handpass is being abused in the course of a match.