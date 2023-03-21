'Why are so many people getting injured? It seems to be out of control with GAA players'

OFFALY CHAIRMAN MICHAEL Duignan has said the amount of cruciate injuries being sustained by GAA players needs to be examined.

The Offaly Express reported from the county board meeting last night, where Duignan said injuries in the county have been “non-stop”.

“Maybe other counties have bigger panels but it is absolutely devastating our panels. It is something we need to look at and maybe at a national scale,” Duigan said.

“Why are so many people getting injured, especially cruciates? It seems to be out of control with GAA players. Whether it is to do with the training load or what is being expected of amateur players, I don’t know. I am not an expert on that.”

Ross Ravenhill was injured during the Offaly hurlers’ National League game against Kildare on Sunday. He suffered a broken ankle. Forward Eimhin Kelly also tore ankle ligaments during the draw with the Lilywhites.

They join Oisin Kelly, Padraig Cantwell and Brian Duignan on an injury list which has left manager Johnny Kelly with a panel of 26 fit players.

Duignan also referenced the extent of the long-term injuries sustained by members of the Offaly All-Ireland U20 football winning team of 2021: Kieran Dolan, Keith O’Neill, Cathal Donoghue (cruciates), while Cormac Egan has a finger injury and John Furlong is battling back to full fitness following a groin injury.

“Maybe we didn’t run fast enough back in our day but there wasn’t that level of cruciates in particular and it seems to be every day of the week now. I see David Burke from Galway as well yesterday,” Duignan said.

He added that Offaly will appoint a head of performance in the coming months. “To make sure they are doing the relevant training at the proper time but it is a huge issue going forward.”