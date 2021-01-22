GAA move to explain loan application, clarify no redevelopment plan for Cusack Stand

THE GAA HAVE this afternoon moved to clarify that they have no plan to refurbish Croke Park’s Cusack Stand.

The Dublin venue reportedly had approval for a €36 million loan, but the governing body this evening stated they ‘have no plans to proceed with the refurbishment or expansion of the Cusack Stand.’

“In 2019 the stadium team explored the need to upgrade a stand that was opened in 1994 and part of that exercise was to establish possible funding streams for any such project,” the statement reads.

“A long-standing application to the European Investment Bank concluded successfully last week and was subsequently reported in the media but these reports failed to indicate that the GAA had in fact already suspended any such plans at the outset of the pandemic.

“The GAA’s sole focus and energy lies in getting our games back up and running when it is safe to do so and securing the future financial viability of the Association at every level as we continue to work through the pandemic.”

