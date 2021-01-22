BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Friday 22 January 2021
Advertisement

GAA move to explain loan application, clarify no redevelopment plan for Cusack Stand

‘Reports failed to indicate that the GAA had in fact already suspended any such plans,’ said a statement from Croke Park.

By Sean Farrell Friday 22 Jan 2021, 7:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,326 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5333276
File photo of the Cusack Stand.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
File photo of the Cusack Stand.
File photo of the Cusack Stand.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE this afternoon moved to clarify that they have no plan to refurbish Croke Park’s Cusack Stand.

The Dublin venue reportedly had approval for a €36 million loan, but the governing body this evening stated they ‘have no plans to proceed with the refurbishment or expansion of the Cusack Stand.’

“In 2019 the stadium team explored the need to upgrade a stand that was opened in 1994 and part of that exercise was to establish possible funding streams for any such project,” the statement reads.

“A long-standing application to the European Investment Bank concluded successfully last week and was subsequently reported in the media but these reports failed to indicate that the GAA had in fact already suspended any such plans at the outset of the pandemic.

“The GAA’s sole focus and energy lies in getting our games back up and running when it is safe to do so and securing the future financial viability of the Association at every level as we continue to work through the pandemic.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie