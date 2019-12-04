This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Football league in summer part of 32 recommendations in GAA fixtures report

The report was launched today in Croke Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 3:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,385 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4918236
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THE GAA HAS unveiled 32 recommendations as part of the report of the Fixtures Calendar Review Taskforce which will cover across all levels of club and inter-county competition.

The report was released today with the objective ‘of striking a better balance and degree of certainty to the playing of club fixtures alongside the inter-county fixture programme’.

Two formats have been presented for the All-Ireland senior football championship with both catering for a two-tier structure.

1. Four provincial competitions with eight teams in each and split into two groups of four. Played in round-robin format, league positions in groups to determine championship progress.

2. Football league repositioned to summer months as basis for championship and provincial competitions to be played in February or March period. League determines pathway for counties to qualify for All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.

The group are also recommending that the All-Ireland senior football and hurling finals to be played on consecutive weekends. The current hurling championship format has received support but it is suggested that the move to six teams in the Leinster and Munster groups should be examined.

The report will go to the GAA’s Central Council in January and then regional seminars will be held around the country before some motions go forward to the 2020 Annual Congress.

fergal-mcgill-john-horan-and-eddie-sullivan Fergal McGill, John Horan and Eddie Sullivan at today's report launch in Croke Park. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Most of the motions would be tabled at a Special Congress in 2020 and at the earliest the new proposals would come in for the 2021 season.

Some other recommendations that are covered in the group’s report include:

Club

  • The Galway senior hurling champions should go into the Munster/Leinster club championship. The current system sees them get a bye into the All-Ireland semi-finals.
  • A maximum of 16 teams should compete in senior and intermediate club championships around the country.

st-thomas-celebrate-after-the-game St Thomas players celebrating their recent Galway senior hurling final victory. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Underage

  • The U20 football and hurling championship should be run as a national competition only with no provincial action.
  • U17 at inter-county level should be designated as a developmental grade only.

Colleges and Schools

  • Earlier finish dates for the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions.
  • Earlier finish dates for the All-Ireland post-primary A & B schools finals with the finals at the C & D grades to be scrapped.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

