More Stories
Ballygunner and Na Piarsaigh meet again this weekend. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeGAA fixtures

Heavyweight Munster hurling showdown televised live as part of this weekend's GAA club action

The provincial championships get underway this weekend, with a few county titles still down for decision.
5.42pm, 28 Oct 2025

Saturday 1 November

Football

Ulster Club SFC Round 1
6pm
Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge (Derry) v Dunloy Cuchullains (Antrim), Owenbeg

Leinster Club SFC Preliminary round
6.15pm
Old Leighlin (Carlow) v Portarlington (Laois), Netwatch Cullen Park
RTÉ 2

Roscommon SFC final replay
2.30pm
Pádraig Pearses v St.Brigids, King & Moffatt Dr. Hyde Park

Tipperary SFC semi-final
2.30pm
Clonmel Commercials v Upperchurch-Drombane, Leahy Park Cashel

Limerick SFC semi-finals
1pm
Adare v Mungret St Paul’s, Askeaton

3pm
Newcastle West v Fr Casey’s, Mick Neville Park

Hurling

Leitrim SHC final
3pm
Glencar-Manorhamilton v Carrick, Avantcard Páirc Seán MacDiarmada

Galway SHC final
6pm
Loughrea v St Thomas’, Pearse Stadium

ian-hanrahan-celebrates-with-the-tom-callanan-cup Can Loughrea go back-to-back in Galway? Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Sunday 2 November

Football

Leinster Club SFC Preliminary round
1.30pm
Baltinglass (Wicklow) v Athy (Kildare), Echelon Park, Aughrim
TG4

1.30pm
Summerhill (Meath) v Killoe Young Emmets (Longford), Páirc Tailteann, Navan

Waterford SFC final
2pm
Rathgormack v The Nire, Fraher Field

Wexford SFC final
3.30pm
Shelmaliers v Castletown, Chadwicks Wexford Park

Hurling

Munster Club SHC quarter-final
3.30pm
Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), TUS Gaelic Grounds
TG4

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie