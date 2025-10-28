The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Heavyweight Munster hurling showdown televised live as part of this weekend's GAA club action
Saturday 1 November
Football
Ulster Club SFC Round 1
6pm
Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge (Derry) v Dunloy Cuchullains (Antrim), Owenbeg
Leinster Club SFC Preliminary round
6.15pm
Old Leighlin (Carlow) v Portarlington (Laois), Netwatch Cullen Park
RTÉ 2
Roscommon SFC final replay
2.30pm
Pádraig Pearses v St.Brigids, King & Moffatt Dr. Hyde Park
Tipperary SFC semi-final
2.30pm
Clonmel Commercials v Upperchurch-Drombane, Leahy Park Cashel
Limerick SFC semi-finals
1pm
Adare v Mungret St Paul’s, Askeaton
3pm
Newcastle West v Fr Casey’s, Mick Neville Park
Hurling
Leitrim SHC final
3pm
Glencar-Manorhamilton v Carrick, Avantcard Páirc Seán MacDiarmada
Galway SHC final
6pm
Loughrea v St Thomas’, Pearse Stadium
Can Loughrea go back-to-back in Galway? Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO
Sunday 2 November
Football
Leinster Club SFC Preliminary round
1.30pm
Baltinglass (Wicklow) v Athy (Kildare), Echelon Park, Aughrim
TG4
1.30pm
Summerhill (Meath) v Killoe Young Emmets (Longford), Páirc Tailteann, Navan
Waterford SFC final
2pm
Rathgormack v The Nire, Fraher Field
Wexford SFC final
3.30pm
Shelmaliers v Castletown, Chadwicks Wexford Park
Hurling
Munster Club SHC quarter-final
3.30pm
Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), TUS Gaelic Grounds
TG4
