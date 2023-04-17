16 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA inter-county schedule

A BUMPER WEEK of GAA action awaits with 16 games covered on TV and livestreams.

There are U20 games covered across the provinces midweek before the senior action commences on Saturday.

There are six games exclusively covered on the GAAGO livestreaming service, part of the new GAA media rigths deal, while the RTÉ Sunday Game coverage comes from Semple Stadium in Thurles and Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.

BBC Northern Ireland have Donegal against Down live on Sunday, while this weekend also sees the start of RTÉ’s new Saturday GAA highlights show.

Here’s this week’s TV coverage and the full list of GAA provincial senior championship fixtures that are on the agenda.

Monday

Munster U20 football semi-finals

7pm: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

7pm: Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, Tralee - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Tuesday

Leinster U20 football semi-finals

6.30pm: Meath v Dublin, Páirc Tailteann, Navan - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

7.30pm: Laois v Kildare, Portlaoise - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Wednesday

Munster U20 hurling round-robin

6.15pm: Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Connacht U20 football final

6.30pm: Galway v Sligo, Tuam Stadium - TG4 Player (live) and TG4 (deferred).

Friday

Munster U20 hurling round-robin

7.30pm: Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, Thurles - TG4.

Saturday

Connacht senior football semi-final

2.30pm: Sligo v New York, Markievicz Park - GAAGO.

Munster senior football semi-finals

4pm: Kerry v Tipperary, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney - GAAGO.

7pm: Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

6.30pm: Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni - GAAGO.

Leinster senior hurling championship Round 1

2pm: Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, Belfast.

4.30pm: Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium - GAAGO.

6pm: Kilkenny v Westmeath, UPMC Nowlan Park.

Sunday

Connacht senior football semi-final

4pm: Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park – RTÉ 2.



Leinster senior football quarter-finals

2pm: Westmeath v Louth, Páirc Tailteann, Navan.

2.30pm: Kildare v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park.

3.30pm: Laois v Dublin, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise - GAAGO.

4pm: Offaly v Meath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

2pm: Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler, Newry - BBC NI.

Munster senior hurling championship Round 1

2pm: Waterford v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles - RTÉ 2.

4pm: Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, Ennis - GAAGO.

