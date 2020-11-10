The 18 senior matches on the agenda this weekend with 2020 championship silverware on offer

Waterford, Galway, Armagh and Kilkenny are some of the teams facing a big weekend.

THREE PROVINCIAL SENIOR finals form the centerpiece of next weekend’s GAA schedule.

The Leinster hurling trophy will be handed out on Saturday night while the Connacht football and Munster hurling titles will also be claimed on Sunday afternoon.

There’s also a couple of knockout hurling qualifiers on Saturday, the last round of senior group games in ladies football and a camogie quarter-final double-header on Saturday

Saturday

The GAA day starts with the Ulster SFC semi-final as Donegal take on Armagh at Kingspan Breffni at 1.15pm, live on Sky Sports Mix.

There are two All-Ireland SHC qualifiers on with Clare opposed to Wexford at 2pm in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise, live on GAA GO, and Cork playing Tipperary at 4pm in the Gaelic Grounds on Sky Sports Mix.

Then the main focus at 6.15pm is the Leinster SHC final with Kilkenny playing Galway in Croke Park, live on RTÉ 2.

There’s a Round 3 fixture in the Joe McDonagh Cup when Antrim play Kerry in Corrigan Park at 1.30pm while the Christy Ring Cup semi-finals, Down v Offaly in Newry and Kildare v Roscommon in Newbridge, are both also on at 1.30pm.

It’s quarter-final day in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship with Clare meeting Cork at 1pm and Tipperary taking on Waterford at 2.45pm, both games on in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and they are live on RTÉ 2.

The All-Ireland Ladies SFC reaches the final stage of group games with Donegal playing Waterford in Mullingar at 1pm and Armagh taking on Mayo in Parnell Park at 3.15pm, the latter clash is live on TG4.

Sunday

The day’s GAA action begins with the Leinster SFC semi-final as Meath go up against Kildare in Croke Park at 1pm, with the match available to watch on RTÉ News Now.

Meath's Bryan Mention and Kildare's Fergal Conway. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Then it’s the Connacht SFC final between Galway and Mayo in Pearse Stadium, live on RTÉ 2, and the Ulster SFC semi-final involving Down and Cavan in the Athletic Grounds, which is available on BBC Northern Ireland. Both games are on at 1.30pm.

The second Leinster SFC semi-final fixture is Dublin playing Laois at 3.30pm in Croke Park, coverage also on the RTÉ News Now channel, and then the focus switches to the Munster SHC final with Limerick playing Waterford at 4pm, live on RTÉ 2.



The All-Ireland Ladies SFC continues as Cavan play Cork in Birr and Galway face Monaghan in Carrick-on-Shannon, both throwing in at 1pm.

