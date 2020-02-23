This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 February, 2020
Over in Clones, it’s Monaghan v Mayo, and news of two changes to the visitors’ starting XV – James Durcan and Jordan Flynn replace Eoghan McLaughlin and James Carr.

Monaghan line out as named earlier this week.

One result in Division 4 to tell you about as well where it finished Wexford 4-15 London 1-9 at Wexford Park — an emphatic 15-point win for the hosts.

There’s one game in Division 1 of the National Football League already underway and at half-time it’s Kerry 1-10 Meath 1-5.

That five-point margin is actually a decent enough outcome for Andy McEntee’s Royals when you consider that after 16 minutes, they were trailing by 1-5 to no score, Kerry captain David Clifford with the early goal.

Meath’s case hadn’t been helped by a black card to Cillian O’Sullivan and, back to their full complement, they were able to chip away at that deficit, Donal Keogan finding the net for the visitors on 19 minutes.

They had the gap down to two points, 1-7 to 1-5, when they then lost Keogan to a black card, allowing Kerry to kick the last three points of the half and give themselves a cushion.

There’s a jam-packed programme of action to get stuck into across both codes in the Allianz National Leagues today — so let’s get straight to it.

Most of this afternoon’s games are scheduled to throw in in a little over 15 minutes with the Division 1 meeting of Galway and Tyrone shaping up to be the pick of the football action, while in the small ball, the meeting of Cork and Limerick, and of Kilkenny and Clare, need no hyping.

