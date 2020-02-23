4 mins ago

There’s one game in Division 1 of the National Football League already underway and at half-time it’s Kerry 1-10 Meath 1-5.

That five-point margin is actually a decent enough outcome for Andy McEntee’s Royals when you consider that after 16 minutes, they were trailing by 1-5 to no score, Kerry captain David Clifford with the early goal.

Meath’s case hadn’t been helped by a black card to Cillian O’Sullivan and, back to their full complement, they were able to chip away at that deficit, Donal Keogan finding the net for the visitors on 19 minutes.

They had the gap down to two points, 1-7 to 1-5, when they then lost Keogan to a black card, allowing Kerry to kick the last three points of the half and give themselves a cushion.