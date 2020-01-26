The first Sunday of the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues is here.
Liveblog
Galway 1-15 Westmeath 0-9
Galway lead the day’s early game at Pearse Stadium. Conor Whelan grabbed the goal for Shane O’Neill’s side.
We’re back up and running as the first Sunday of the league season gets underway this afternoon.
We’ll have live updates from the top two divisions in football, plus the top tier hurling action. We’ll also have half-time and full-time scores from football’s Division 3 and 4.
Here are the games taking place this afternoon:
Allianz Football League
Division 1
Tyrone v Meath, 2pm
Galway v Monaghan, 2.30pm
Division 2
Westmeath v Clare, 2pm
Roscommon v Laois, 2pm
Kildare v Fermanagh, 2.30pm
Division 3
Longford v Louth, 2pm
Tipperary v Down, 2pm
Division 4
Antrim v Wexford, 2pm
London v Sligo, 2pm
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1 Group A
Galway v Westmeath, 12.30pm
Waterford v Cork, 2pm
Division 1 Group B
Clare v Carlow, 2pm
Kilkenny v Dublin, 2pm
