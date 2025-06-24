Advertisement
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

Croke Park double-headers will command the interest.
4.33pm, 24 Jun 2025

QUARTER-FINAL SHOWDOWNS take centre stage in the All-Ireland football championship this weekend.

Croke Park hosts all four games with Saturday’s fixtures of Donegal against Monaghan and Dublin against Tyrone, both live on GAA+.

Then on Sunday there are live matches on RTÉ with Galway meeting Meath and Kerry facing Armagh.

The All-Ireland minor hurling final involving Clare against Waterford is live on TG4 on Saturday from Thurles, with ladies football and camogie championship games also on over the course of the weekend.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 28 June

All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals

  • Donegal v Monaghan, Croke Park, 4pm - GAA+.
  • Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park, 6.15pm - GAA+.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling final

  • Clare v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5.15pm.

All-Ireland camogie championship

Senior Group 1

  • Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm.
  • Wexford v Cork, Chadwicks Wexford Park, Time TBC.

Senior Group 2

  • Galway v Waterford, Venue TBC, 1pm.
  • Dublin v Derry, Parnell Park, Time TBC.

Premier Junior Round 4

  • Louth v Roscommon, Venue TBC.
  • Wicklow v Armagh, Venue TBC.
  • Tyrone v Laois, Venue TBC.

U23 All-Ireland semi-finals

  • Cork v Tipperary, 2pm, Venue TBC.
  • Galway v Kilkenny, 3pm, Venue TBC.

TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship

Intermediate relegation qualifier

  • Down v Offaly, NGDC Abbotstown, 2pm.

Sunday 29 June

All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals

  • Galway v Meath, Croke Park, 1.45pm – RTÉ 2.
  • Kerry v Armagh, Croke Park, 4pm – RTÉ 2.

TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championships

Intermediate quarter-finals

  • Laois v Wexford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.
  • Tyrone v Fermanagh, Kildress, 2pm. 
  • Clare v Monaghan, Kilmurry-Ibrickane GAA, Quilty, 2pm.
  • Cavan v Westmeath, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm.

Intermediate relegation qualifier

  • Roscommon v Wicklow, Crettyard GAA club, Laois, 2pm.

Junior championship

  • Group A: Louth v Sligo, Páirc Na nGael, 1pm.
  • Group B: Kilkenny v Derry, John Locke Park, Callan, 2pm.
  • Group C: Carlow v Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2pm.

