Tuesday 12 July 2022
GAA set to announce Hawkeye decision later this week for hurling final

Limerick face Kilkenny in next Sunday’s decider.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 6:22 PM
1 hour ago
Hawkeye was overruled in Croke Park last Saturday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A DECISION WILL be made later this week on the availability of the Hawkeye score detection system for next Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final.

The technology generated controversy in last Saturday’s game involving Galway and Derry, after a shot just before the interval from Tribesmen forward Shane Walsh was adjudged to be wide.

TV replays confirmed that Walsh had struck his shot from the ’45 between the posts. The error was rectified at half-time and the score was posted on the board, but the system was stood down for the second half.

The GAA confirmed on Saturday night that Hawkeye would not be in use for Sunday’s double-header involving Dublin against Kerry in the senior semi-final and the junior decider between Kilkenny and New York.

The 42 understands that a review into the system is still ongoing with a decision to be announced later in the week in relation to next Sunday’s clash between reigning champions Limerick and Kilkenny in the battle for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

It has been a difficult season for the score technology with issues arising in the Leinster hurling final and the semi-final between Limerick and Galway, before the problems in last Saturday’s football encounter.

