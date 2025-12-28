Slán leat: 13 hurlers who retired from inter-county action in 2025

David Burke (Galway)

A man for the big occasion, David Burke has the unique distinction of collecting man-of-the-match awards in a trio of national finals; the All-Ireland, Club All-Ireland, and Fitzgibbon Cup.

The 35-year-old St Thomas’ midfielder will go down in Galway folklore as their All-Ireland-winning captain in 2017, ending a 29-year wait. That year, Burke led them to a treble, including National League and Leinster crowns, and was honoured with his fourth All-Star award in six seasons.

Across his 16-year Galway career, which was brought to a close this month, Burke played in three further All-Ireland finals. His roll call features three Leinsters, three National Leagues, and an All-Ireland U21 title, while winning two more All-Irelands with his club.

Declan Hannon (Limerick)

A Limerick leader who stands apart from previous All-Ireland-winning captains, Declan Hannon lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup on five separate occasions. He was also the figurehead for six consecutive Munster final triumphs from 2019 to 2024, and captained the Treaty to back-to-back League titles for those first two years.

It was a career of two halves for Hannon across his 15 years in green. He began inter-county life as a forward and free-taker, ending as top scorer in their 2013 Munster success. Under John Kiely, the Adare clubman, who turned 33 last month, transitioned into an outstanding centre-back, receiving three All-Stars at six.

After an injury-disrupted campaign, he announced his retirement in October.

Enda Rowland (Laois)

Not many Laois hurlers come to such widespread prominence as Enda Rowland managed during his 11-year tenure.

Former Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Hailed as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, the Abbeyleix St Lazerian’s stopper was nominated for an All-Star in 2019. That year proved a landmark one as the O’Moore County claimed the Joe McDonagh Cup before stunning Dublin to reach an All-Ireland quarter-final against eventual champions Tipperary.

Rowland was noted for his spectacular saves and ability to score from distance, even extending to puck-outs. As well as his county, he captained the Irish shinty team. The 30-year-old stepped away from the Laois panel in February and confirmed his retirement in October.

Jack Kavanagh and Conor Lawlor (Carlow)

Back in January, Jack Kavanagh said goodbye to the Carlow squad, aged 36. The St Mullin’s midfielder scored 1-98 across 142 appearances for his county.

Advertisement

He was undefeated in Christy Ring and two Joe McDonagh Cup finals at Croke Park. He also featured at HQ as a minor, when Carlow reached the 2006 Leinster final against Kilkenny.

His teammate, Conor Lawlor, was among the last dual players to play both codes for their county in one year. Initially, the big ball dominated, achieving promotion from Division 4 in 2018. That summer, ‘Horse’ scored a famous goal to defeat Kildare in the Leinster Championship for the first time since 1953.

In 2020, Lawlor switched to the hurlers and won his sole piece of inter-county silverware in 2023, when defeating Offaly in the Joe McDonagh final. The Carlow Town and Palatine clubman signed off in January after a career that featured 45 hurling and 55 football appearances across 14 years.

Jason Flynn (Galway)

Another to call time in October, Jason Flynn retired after 12 years in maroon.

Jason Flynn scores a goal against Kilkenny in the 2023 Leinster final. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The Tommy Larkins attacker reached the pinnacle of hurling in 2017 as Galway claimed a clean sweep of League, Leinster, and All-Ireland titles. Flynn bagged two goals in that League final rout of Tipperary, and chipped in with two points off the bench to clinch the Liam MacCarthy Cup against Waterford.

He was a standout prospect from the outset, being nominated for Young Hurler of the Year in 2015, a year in which he made his first of three All-Ireland appearances. Thirty-one since November, Flynn departs after not seeing championship game time this year.

Liam Óg McGovern (Wexford)

On the tail end of a couple of Wexford retirements last winter, Liam Óg McGovern announced his departure in January, quoting Charles Dickens in doing so: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times; it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope.”

Despite some serious injuries, ‘Mogie’ made over 100 competitive appearances for the Yellowbellies across 13 years. He also spent a season with the county footballers before joining the hurling panel.

The St Anne’s Rathangan forward delivered a clinching point in the 2019 Leinster victory over Kilkenny, and netted two goals against the Cats to save Wexford from relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2023.

Patrick Horgan (Cork)

Leeside legend Patrick Horgan announced his Cork retirement in September after Pat Ryan’s departure as manager. The 37-year-old Glen Rovers stalwart steps away as the all-time leading scorer in both the championship (32-683 in 90 games) and league (25-674 in 96 games).

Hoggie’s 18-season innings brought him to four All-Ireland finals, but delivered no Celtic Cross, despite coming agonisingly close against Clare in both 2013 and ‘24. He clinched a National Hurling League and fourth Munster title in his final campaign.

In terms of personal awards, Horgan racked up four All-Stars and was nominated for Hurler of the Year in 2019.

Richie English (Limerick)

A glittering nine-year stretch with Limerick brought five All-Irelands for Richie English, who retired in January.

Richie English after the 2023 Munster final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The 30-year-old Doon defender was a key figure in ending the Shannonsiders’ 45-year Liam MacCarthy drought in 2018. He received an All-Star at the end of that season, but cruciate injuries from 2020 onwards would render that his only on-field final appearance.

Earlier in his career, English captained the Limerick minors to a Munster title, Mary I to a Fitzgibbon Cup, and was named U21 Hurler of the Year for spearheading a Treaty team packed with future stars to the All-Ireland title.

Shane Dowling (Limerick)

Completing a shock return from an injury-enforced retirement, 32-year-old Shane Dowling played his first championship game in six years when starting in goals against Clare. Nickie Quaid’s remarkable powers of recovery limited any further involvement, but it proved a hometown swansong for the 2014 All-Star attacker, who called time during Covid before reinventing himself as a goalkeeper.

Dowling confirmed his intention to step away in October, explaining he wished to free up space for a future Limerick goalkeeper on the panel.

The Na Piarsaigh player’s inter-county roll of honour includes one All-Ireland, two Munsters, and a National League.

Tommy Doyle, Robbie Greville, and Darragh Clinton (Westmeath)

Tommy ‘Jogger’ Doyle has been a towering presence at the heart of Westmeath’s defence over 13 seasons. The Lough Lene Gaels clubman was named Irish shinty captain in 2018 and Joe McDonagh Hurler of the Year in 2021, but his most famous win was helping to defeat Wexford in the 2023 Leinster Championship. He called time last month, aged 32.

Tommy Doyle. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Covering in front of Doyle for each of those successes was Raharney’s Robbie Greville, who hurled with Westmeath since 2011. He also captained his county and was named on the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year after their 2021 triumph.

The third man who announced his departure in November was Darragh Clinton. The Devlin forward gave a decade’s service, winning National League Division 2 and Joe McDonagh Cup medals.