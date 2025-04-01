Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

THE START OF the 2025 provincial football championships and the hurling league finals command the GAA spotlight this weekend.

RTÉ’s Sunday Game have the Donegal-Derry Ulster opener next Sunday as their opening live game of the football championship, with BBC also providing coverage of that match.

The new GAA+ streaming service is covering three Connacht quarter-finals next weekend from Ruislip, Castlebar, and Gaelic Park.

Then on Sunday afternoon, TG4 have a double-header of hurling league action from Leeside as Offaly play Waterford and Cork host Tipperary.

There’s also a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Tuesday 1 April

Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship

Munster

Phase 2 – Round 1

Tipperary v Kerry, New Inn, 7pm.

Clare v Cork, Páirc Naomh Mhuire, Quilty, 7pm.

B final

Waterford v Limerick, Mallow, 7pm.

*****

Wednesday 2 April

O’Neills Munster U20 Hurling Championship

Round 2

Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.

Waterford v Clare, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Advertisement

Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship

Connacht

Mayo v Leitrim, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.15pm.

Sligo v Galway, Markievicz Park, 6.15pm.

Leinster

Westmeath v Meath, Kinnegad, 7.30pm.

Offaly v Dublin, Faithful Fields, 7.30pm.

Wicklow v Louth, Baltinglass, 7.30pm.

Kildare v Carlow, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 7.30pm.

Laois v Wexford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm.

Ulster

Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 7.30pm.

Down v Antrim, Páirc Esler, Newry, 7.30pm.

Derry v Monaghan, Owenbeg, 7.30pm.

Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, 7.30pm.

*****

Friday 4 April

Electric Ireland Minor Championships

Munster Hurling Round 2

Waterford v Limerick, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Connacht Football Round 3

Sligo v Galway, Kilcoyne Park, 6.15pm.

Roscommon v Mayo, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 6.15pm.

*****

Saturday 5 April

Connacht senior football championship

Quarter-final

London v Roscommon, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2.30pm - GAA+

Leinster senior football championship

Round 1

Wexford v Laois, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm.

Munster senior football championship

Quarter-finals

Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 6pm.

Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 6pm.

Electric Ireland Minor Championships

Munster Hurling

Clare v Tipperary, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 2pm.

Leinster Hurling

Laois v Kildare, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm.

Carlow v Kerry, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 1pm.

Offaly v Antrim, Dowdallshill, 2pm.

Meath v Wicklow, Trim, 2pm.

O’Neills Leinster U20 Hurling Championship

Westmeath v Meath, The Downs, 2pm.

Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.45pm.

Kilkenny v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park, 5pm.

*****

Sunday 6 April

Allianz Hurling Leagues

Division 1A final

Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm - TG4

Division 1B final

Offaly v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.45pm - TG4

Connacht senior football championship

Quarter-finals

Mayo v Sligo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3.30pm - GAA+

New York v Galway, Gaelic Park, 8pm - GAA+

Leinster senior football championship

Round 1

Meath v Carlow, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm.

Longford v Wicklow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3.30pm.

Ulster senior football championship

Preliminary round