Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage
THE START OF the 2025 provincial football championships and the hurling league finals command the GAA spotlight this weekend.
RTÉ’s Sunday Game have the Donegal-Derry Ulster opener next Sunday as their opening live game of the football championship, with BBC also providing coverage of that match.
The new GAA+ streaming service is covering three Connacht quarter-finals next weekend from Ruislip, Castlebar, and Gaelic Park.
Then on Sunday afternoon, TG4 have a double-header of hurling league action from Leeside as Offaly play Waterford and Cork host Tipperary.
There’s also a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Tuesday 1 April
Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship
Munster
Phase 2 – Round 1
B final
*****
Wednesday 2 April
O’Neills Munster U20 Hurling Championship
Round 2
Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship
Connacht
Leinster
Ulster
*****
Friday 4 April
Electric Ireland Minor Championships
Munster Hurling Round 2
Connacht Football Round 3
*****
Saturday 5 April
Connacht senior football championship
Quarter-final
Leinster senior football championship
Round 1
Munster senior football championship
Quarter-finals
Electric Ireland Minor Championships
Munster Hurling
Leinster Hurling
O’Neills Leinster U20 Hurling Championship
*****
Sunday 6 April
Allianz Hurling Leagues
Division 1A final
Division 1B final
Connacht senior football championship
Quarter-finals
Leinster senior football championship
Round 1
Ulster senior football championship
Preliminary round
