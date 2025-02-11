9 games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule

NINE GAMES WILL be covered live across TV and streaming as part of this week’s GAA schedule.
The Fitzigbbon Cup semi-finals tonight take place in Carlow and Mallow with live coverage on TG4′s YouTube channel, while tomorrow night there’s live TV coverage from Mayo of the Sigerson Cup final as UCD play DCU.
On Saturday, TG4 have the Fitzgibbon Cup final from Mayo, along with Derry against Galway in Celtic Park in the football league.
RTÉ have the glamour tie of Kerry against Dublin, live from Tralee on Saturday night.
Then on Sunday, the TG4 cameras are in Castlebar, Ballybofey, and Roscommon for GAA football league action.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
*****
Tuesday 11 February
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals
UCC v DCU, SETU Carlow, 6.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
UL v MTU Cork, Mallow, 8pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Advertisement
*****
Wednesday 12 February
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final
UCD v DCU, Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan, 7.30pm - TG4.
*****
Saturday 15 February
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1 Football
Derry v Galway, Celtic Park, 5pm - TG4.
Kerry v Dublin, Austin Stack Park, Tralee – RTÉ 2.
Division 2 Football
Cork v Westmeath, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm.
Down v Meath, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.
Division 4 Football
Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.30pm.
Wexford v Carlow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7pm.
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final
UCC/DCU v UL/MTU Cork, Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan, 2.45pm - TG4.
Camogie Division 1B National League
Down v Limerick, Clonduff, 2pm.
Antrim v Wexford, Ahoghill, 2pm.
Clare v Westmeath, Tubber, 2pm.
Croke Cup (All-Ireland SAHC Colleges) quarter-final
Presentation Athenry v St Flannan’s Ennis, Gort, 2pm.
*****
Sunday 16 February
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1 Football
Mayo v Tyrone, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1.45pm - TG4.
Donegal v Armagh, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 3.45pm - TG4.
Division 2 Football
Roscommon v Monaghan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm - TG4 Player/App (TV deferred)
Cavan v Louth, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm.
Division 3 Football
Laois v Sligo, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm.
Clare v Fermanagh, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.30pm.
Leitrim v Kildare, Páirc Seán Uí Eslin, Ballinamore, 2pm.
Offaly v Antrim, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
Division 4 Football
London v Limerick, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12.30pm.
Wicklow v Longford, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.
Division 2 Hurling
Westmeath v Laois, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2.30pm.
Division 3 Hurling
Mayo v Cavan, Adrian Freeman Park, Tooreen, 2.30pm.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
9 games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule
NINE GAMES WILL be covered live across TV and streaming as part of this week’s GAA schedule.
The Fitzigbbon Cup semi-finals tonight take place in Carlow and Mallow with live coverage on TG4′s YouTube channel, while tomorrow night there’s live TV coverage from Mayo of the Sigerson Cup final as UCD play DCU.
On Saturday, TG4 have the Fitzgibbon Cup final from Mayo, along with Derry against Galway in Celtic Park in the football league.
RTÉ have the glamour tie of Kerry against Dublin, live from Tralee on Saturday night.
Then on Sunday, the TG4 cameras are in Castlebar, Ballybofey, and Roscommon for GAA football league action.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
*****
Tuesday 11 February
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals
*****
Wednesday 12 February
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final
*****
Saturday 15 February
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1 Football
Division 2 Football
Division 4 Football
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final
Camogie Division 1B National League
Croke Cup (All-Ireland SAHC Colleges) quarter-final
*****
Sunday 16 February
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1 Football
Division 2 Football
Division 3 Football
Division 4 Football
Division 2 Hurling
Division 3 Hurling
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA League RTÉ TG4 Tune in TV