Kerry's Sean O'Shea and Dublin's David Byrne. Evan Treacy/INPHO
9 games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule

Plenty for fans to look forward to.
9.58am, 11 Feb 2025

NINE GAMES WILL be covered live across TV and streaming as part of this week’s GAA schedule.

The Fitzigbbon Cup semi-finals tonight take place in Carlow and Mallow with live coverage on TG4′s YouTube channel, while tomorrow night there’s live TV coverage from Mayo of the Sigerson Cup final as UCD play DCU.

On Saturday, TG4 have the Fitzgibbon Cup final from Mayo, along with Derry against Galway in Celtic Park in the football league.

RTÉ have the glamour tie of Kerry against Dublin, live from Tralee on Saturday night.

Then on Sunday, the TG4 cameras are in Castlebar, Ballybofey, and Roscommon for GAA football league action.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

*****

Tuesday 11 February

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

  • UCC v DCU, SETU Carlow, 6.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • UL v MTU Cork, Mallow, 8pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Wednesday 12 February

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final

  • UCD v DCU, Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan, 7.30pm - TG4.

*****

Saturday 15 February

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

  • Derry v Galway, Celtic Park, 5pm - TG4.
  • Kerry v Dublin, Austin Stack Park, Tralee – RTÉ 2.

Division 2 Football

  • Cork v Westmeath, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm.
  • Down v Meath, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm. 

Division 4 Football

  • Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.30pm.
  • Wexford v Carlow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7pm.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final

  • UCC/DCU v UL/MTU Cork, Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan, 2.45pm - TG4.

Camogie Division 1B National League

  • Down v Limerick, Clonduff, 2pm.
  • Antrim v Wexford, Ahoghill, 2pm.
  • Clare v Westmeath, Tubber, 2pm.

Croke Cup  (All-Ireland SAHC Colleges) quarter-final

  • Presentation Athenry v St Flannan’s Ennis, Gort, 2pm. 

*****

Sunday 16 February

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

  • Mayo v Tyrone, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1.45pm - TG4.
  • Donegal v Armagh, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 3.45pm - TG4. 

Division 2 Football

  • Roscommon v Monaghan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm - TG4 Player/App  (TV deferred)
  • Cavan v Louth, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm.

Division 3 Football

  • Laois v Sligo, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm.
  • Clare v Fermanagh, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.30pm.
  • Leitrim v Kildare, Páirc Seán Uí Eslin, Ballinamore, 2pm.
  • Offaly v Antrim, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Division 4 Football

  • London v Limerick, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12.30pm.
  • Wicklow v Longford, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Division 2 Hurling

  • Westmeath v Laois, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2.30pm.

Division 3 Hurling

  • Mayo v Cavan, Adrian Freeman Park, Tooreen, 2.30pm.
