9 games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule

NINE GAMES WILL be covered live across TV and streaming as part of this week’s GAA schedule.

The Fitzigbbon Cup semi-finals tonight take place in Carlow and Mallow with live coverage on TG4′s YouTube channel, while tomorrow night there’s live TV coverage from Mayo of the Sigerson Cup final as UCD play DCU.

On Saturday, TG4 have the Fitzgibbon Cup final from Mayo, along with Derry against Galway in Celtic Park in the football league.

RTÉ have the glamour tie of Kerry against Dublin, live from Tralee on Saturday night.

Then on Sunday, the TG4 cameras are in Castlebar, Ballybofey, and Roscommon for GAA football league action.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

*****

Tuesday 11 February

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

UCC v DCU, SETU Carlow, 6.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

UL v MTU Cork, Mallow, 8pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Wednesday 12 February

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final

UCD v DCU, Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan, 7.30pm - TG4.

*****

Saturday 15 February

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

Derry v Galway, Celtic Park, 5pm - TG4.



Kerry v Dublin, Austin Stack Park, Tralee – RTÉ 2.



Division 2 Football

Cork v Westmeath, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm.

Down v Meath, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.

Division 4 Football

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.30pm.

Wexford v Carlow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7pm.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final

UCC/DCU v UL/MTU Cork, Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan, 2.45pm - TG4.

Camogie Division 1B National League

Down v Limerick, Clonduff, 2pm.

Antrim v Wexford, Ahoghill, 2pm.

Clare v Westmeath, Tubber, 2pm.

Croke Cup (All-Ireland SAHC Colleges) quarter-final

Presentation Athenry v St Flannan’s Ennis, Gort, 2pm.

*****

Sunday 16 February

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

Mayo v Tyrone, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1.45pm - TG4.

Donegal v Armagh, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 3.45pm - TG4.

Division 2 Football

Roscommon v Monaghan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm - TG4 Player/App (TV deferred)

Cavan v Louth, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm.

Division 3 Football

Laois v Sligo, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm.

Clare v Fermanagh, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.30pm.

Leitrim v Kildare, Páirc Seán Uí Eslin, Ballinamore, 2pm.

Offaly v Antrim, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Division 4 Football

London v Limerick, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12.30pm.

Wicklow v Longford, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Division 2 Hurling

Westmeath v Laois, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2.30pm.

Division 3 Hurling