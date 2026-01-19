Six games on TV this weekend as GAA league action starts

SIX GAMES WILL be broadcast live next weekend as the GAA inter-county season ramps up with the start of the league action.

On Saturday, TG4 have the football meeting of Dublin and Donegal live, while it’s Tipperary against Galway in hurling on RTÉ.

Earlier that day the ladies football action commences as Dublin face Kerry in the Division 1 league opener.

On Sunday, there are three games on TG4 as Galway face Mayo in football anand Cork meet Waterford in hurling, while the Kerry-Roscommon match is on the TG4 app and there will be deferred action later on TV.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Tuesday 20 January

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 3

Maynooth University v DKIT, Maynooth, 7.30pm.

University of Galway v MTU Kerry, Dangan, 7.30pm.

*****

Wednesday 21 January

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup

DCU v University of Limerick, DCU Sportsgrounds, Time TBC.

ATU Galway v Mary Immaculate College Limerick, Liam Mellowes GAA, Galway, 7.30pm. Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 3 Ulster University v Queen’s University, Jordanstown, Time TBC.

ATU Galway v DCU, Venue TBC, ***** Thursday 22 January Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Garda College v UCC, Templemore, Time TBC.

TUS Midwest v University of Galway, TUS Midwest, 7.30pm.

*****

Saturday 24 January

Allianz GAA Leagues

Football

Division 1

Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 5pm - TG4.



Advertisement

Division 2

Meath v Derry, Croke Park, 3pm.

Tyrone v Kildare, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 6pm.

Division 3

Down v Clare, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.

Laois v Limerick, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm.

Division 4

Waterford v Longford, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2.30pm.

—

Hurling

Division 1A

Tipperary v Galway, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 1B

Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm.

Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4pm.

Division 2

Meath v London, Trim, 12.30pm.

Derry v Kerry, Celtic Park, 1pm.

Division 3

Armagh v Louth, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2pm.

Division 4

Cavan v Warwickshire, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm.

Leitrim v Longford, Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm.

Monaghan v Sligo, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 2pm.

—

Lidl NFL Ladies Football Division 1

Dublin v Kerry, Parnell Park, 2.45pm – TG4.

*****

Sunday 25 January

Allianz GAA Leagues

Football

Division 1

Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 1.45pm – TG4.

Kerry v Roscommon, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 2pm – TG4 app live, TV deferred 5.30pm.

Monaghan v Armagh, Clones, 2pm.

Division 2

Cork v Cavan, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm.

Offaly v Louth, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Division 3

Fermanagh v Wexford, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 1pm.

Westmeath v Sligo, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Division 4

London v Tipperary, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

Antrim v Carlow, Cargin, 2pm.

Wicklow v Leitrim, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

—

Hurling

Division 1A

Kilkenny v Offaly, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm.

Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm - TG4.

Division 1B

Clare v Dublin, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.

Division 2

Mayo v Laois, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1pm.

Division 3

Roscommon v Wicklow, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.

Tyrone v Donegal, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 2pm.

Lidl NFL Ladies Football Division 1

Cork v Kildare, MTU Arena, Cork, 2pm.

Meath v Galway, Summerhill GFC, 2pm.

Armagh v Waterford, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2pm.

*****