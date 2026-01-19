Six games on TV this weekend as GAA league action starts

SIX GAMES WILL be broadcast live next weekend as the GAA inter-county season ramps up with the start of the league action.
On Saturday, TG4 have the football meeting of Dublin and Donegal live, while it’s Tipperary against Galway in hurling on RTÉ.
Earlier that day the ladies football action commences as Dublin face Kerry in the Division 1 league opener.
On Sunday, there are three games on TG4 as Galway face Mayo in football anand Cork meet Waterford in hurling, while the Kerry-Roscommon match is on the TG4 app and there will be deferred action later on TV.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Tuesday 20 January
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 3
Maynooth University v DKIT, Maynooth, 7.30pm.
University of Galway v MTU Kerry, Dangan, 7.30pm.
*****
Wednesday 21 January
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup
DCU v University of Limerick, DCU Sportsgrounds, Time TBC.
ATU Galway v Mary Immaculate College Limerick, Liam Mellowes GAA, Galway, 7.30pm.
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 3
Ulster University v Queen’s University, Jordanstown, Time TBC.
ATU Galway v DCU, Venue TBC,
*****
Thursday 22 January
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup
Garda College v UCC, Templemore, Time TBC.
TUS Midwest v University of Galway, TUS Midwest, 7.30pm.
*****
Saturday 24 January
Allianz GAA Leagues
Football
Division 1
Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 5pm - TG4.
Advertisement
Division 2
Meath v Derry, Croke Park, 3pm.
Tyrone v Kildare, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 6pm.
Division 3
Down v Clare, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.
Laois v Limerick, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm.
Division 4
Waterford v Longford, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2.30pm.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Six games on TV this weekend as GAA league action starts
SIX GAMES WILL be broadcast live next weekend as the GAA inter-county season ramps up with the start of the league action.
On Saturday, TG4 have the football meeting of Dublin and Donegal live, while it’s Tipperary against Galway in hurling on RTÉ.
Earlier that day the ladies football action commences as Dublin face Kerry in the Division 1 league opener.
On Sunday, there are three games on TG4 as Galway face Mayo in football anand Cork meet Waterford in hurling, while the Kerry-Roscommon match is on the TG4 app and there will be deferred action later on TV.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Tuesday 20 January
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 3
*****
Wednesday 21 January
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 3
*****
Thursday 22 January
*****
Saturday 24 January
Allianz GAA Leagues
Football
Division 1
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
—
Hurling
Division 1A
Division 1B
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
—
Lidl NFL Ladies Football Division 1
*****
Sunday 25 January
Allianz GAA Leagues
Football
Division 1
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
—
Hurling
Division 1A
Division 1B
Division 2
Division 3
Lidl NFL Ladies Football Division 1
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dates For Diary Fixtures GAA