GAA merger remains on track for 2027 as guidelines to be presented to all four codes

THE PLAN TO complete a GAA merger by 2027 remains on track, while a list of nine core principles have been agreed upon as part of the integration process.

A statement issued by the Steering Group on Integration (SGI) reads that these principles will be presented to the three associations within Gaelic Games which govern the four codes of men’s football, Ladies Football, hurling and camogie.

The principles include a single association structure which will govern all four codes, and a timeline to achieve the merger by 2027 “as previously communicated.” A new club constitution will also be introduced to “reflect the expanded range of playing codes in the new association.”

The statement adds that “no definitive outcome can be assumed prior to that point” and that the principles and will be “formally debated” before they will be considered final and binding.

Structures for club, county, province and national will also “remain consistent with the existing models,” according to the statement.

“If we are to remain true to our core objective of providing playing opportunities for all members of our communities, we must recognise that the full flourishing of Gaelic games is intrinsically linked to the adequacy and accessibility of our facilities,” Mary McAleese, Chairperson of Steering Group on Integration, said today.

“The future of our games will require full inclusivity, ensuring equal access for all participants. Inevitably, this will necessitate a strategic call on funding in due course, so that we can continue to honour our commitment to the Gaelic games family in every community.”

The full list of core principles are:

1. Integration Timeline - We are continuing to work towards the timeline as previously communicated. 2. Single Association - Post integration, there will be one Association, called the GAA. 3. Unified Membership - A single membership structure will apply to all members after integration. 4. Structures - The basic structures of Club, County, Province and National will remain consistent with the existing models. 5. Officer Roles - Current officer roles at each unit will largely remain, including core roles (e.g., Secretary, Treasurer, Children’s Officer). Some additional roles will be introduced to ensure all codes played in a unit are equally represented on the Management Committee/Executive. Bye-laws will continue to be permitted. 6. Rules and Governance - The Treoir Oifigiúil (Official Guide), along with existing Rules and Codes, will remain largely consistent with current GAA documents. Amendments will be introduced as necessary to support the effective operation of the new integrated Association and to ensure appropriate and effective representation of the Camogie Association and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association within the rules. 7. New Club Constitution - A new GAA club constitution will be introduced to reflect the expanded range of playing codes in the new association. 8. Clubs - Following integration, all clubs will be formally affiliated with the new GAA. In certain instances, this may result in duplication, such as where separate Camogie, GAA or Ladies Football clubs currently exist within the same area. Decisions regarding potential mergers or amalgamations will remain at the discretion of the local units, with both the approach and timing to be determined locally. 9. Competitions - Competitions at all levels will continue across the four codes, with enhanced coordination and integration.