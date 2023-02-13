Web system issue causes delay for expenses paid to GAA inter-county players

AN ISSUE IN opening the GAA’s centralised system has delayed inter-county players in claiming expenses since preparations for the 2023 season began.

Inter-county squads have been training since 24 November last with pre-season competitions completed and the league campaigns in both codes now up and running.

However players had been unable to access the GAA’s web expenses system as there was a delay in opening it until 31 January.

In addition the system was not operational for counties outside the eurozone with changes needed to move all currency over to sterling for the relevant counties. This work is now in line to be completed by close of business tomorrow, Tuesday 14 February.

Over 40 squad lists have been uploaded for the 2023 inter-county season with those players now able to claim expenses, but 26 squads still have no panel list submitted which prevents players from making their claims.

Correspondence was sent by the GPA this evening to all player reps on county panels, recommending they contact their ‘county secretary or treasurer to ensure squad list has been submitted as a matter of urgency’, if it has not already been done.

Advertisement

County squads have for the past fortnight been able to make claims but the GPA insist that ‘work should have undertaken earlier’ to ensure the system was fully operational.

The players’ group informed their members that they have expressed their dissatisfaction to GAA officials in Croke Park.

“The GPA will continue to push centrally with Croke Park to ensure all squads are up and running asap as it is not acceptable for players still to be out of pocket for expenses at this stage.”

Last year the GAA and GPA agreed on an interim deal in May to cover the 2022 season after the two groups had been at odds over issues such as the mileage rate and the number of weekly training sessions.

Armagh footballer Aidan Nugent had criticised the current delay this evening.

“@gaelicplayers – Inter County training officially allowed back on 24th November and players haven’t received 1 penny of expenses up to this point,” tweeted Nugent.

“Players (especially student athletes with no other income) are out a lot of money in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

“There’s not enough being said about it. Players generate massive amounts of money each year for the GAA, the least were owed is the expenses that we get promised, paid on time.”

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

2/2 There's not enough being said about it. Players generate massive amounts of money each year for the GAA, the least were owed is the expenses that we get promised, paid on time. — Aidan Nugent (@AidanNugent12) February 13, 2023

Armagh team-mate Aidan Forker backed up Nugent’s viewpoint, concurring that student players were being hit hardest.

“If we threatened not to bother playing at the weekend they’d soon scramble to get the system up and going instead of citing ‘technical updates with WebExpense system’

@gaelicplayers need to be stronger on getting this sorted. Significant financial issues for students esp!”