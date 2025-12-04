'Demographic change is not a future threat - it is a present reality' - GAA tackle urban drift

THE STRIKING FINDINGS of the GAA-established National Demographics Committee report that was launched in Croke Park on Thursday, has produced a raft of radical and novel recommendations.

Currently the population of Ireland is sitting at more than 7 million people, its’ highest since 1851. But the steady drift to the eastern corridor of Ireland, from Larne to Kilmore Quay, has changed the shape of the country and has had two effects; it has placed rural GAA clubs in grave danger with lack of playing resources, while clubs in urban areas simply have too many and there is a need to establish more clubs in areas it is impossible to acquire land.

The report was entitled, ‘Nobody Shouted Stop – until now’ in a homage to the book on a similar theme by John Healy on his home town of Charlestown being drained of young people and life.

Advertisement

Among the eye-catching findings, was that 52% of 0-5 year olds in Ireland are concentrated across just 50 clubs. That one in three people now live in Dublin or within one hour of Dublin in satellite clubs, while only 18% of GAA clubs are located in this belt.

On the other side, rural depopulation has meant that 78% of GAA clubs are in rural areas of declining population.

The Chair of the National Demographics Committee, Benny Hurl of Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa in Tyrone has been putting this information out into the public domain over the last few years and made a startling presentation to GAA Congress earlier this year in Donegal town.

Benny Hurl. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

He said in the wake of the report’s publication, “For decades the issue and the threat posed by demographics has been signalled as a warning for us in the GAA. We believe that this report paints a very clear picture of the dangers posed to us and the urgent need for action. Demographic change is not a future threat – it is a present reality.

“This report provides a roadmap for renewal, ensuring Gaelic games remain inclusive, resilient and central to Irish life.”

Among the recommendations proposed by the committee include some assistance for clubs that have challenges in fielding adult teams, a modified games programme with clubs might compete in blitzes of 11 or 9-a-side, and regional competitions with clubs pooling players, and a revamp of transfer rules to allow for dual eligibility and transfers on familial links.

Congress 2026 will feature two motions on demographics on the Clár.