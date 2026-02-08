Goals galore as Kildare rattle Antrim while Clare crush Down in Division 1B

GAA Results

Division 1B

Clare 3-35 Down 0-15

Kildare 3-21 Antrim 0-20

MacRory Cup final, (Ulster SAFC)

Abbey CBS, Newry 0-18 St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon 1-15

Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Final

Presentation College, Athenry 1-21 St. Raphael’s, Loughrea 1-18

THERE WAS SIX goals across the two Division 1B hurling games today as Clare and Kildare both picked up big wins.

Last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup winners Kildare dominated Antrim after hitting three goals in the second half at St Conleth’s Park.

Muiris Curtin grabbed a brace on the way to finishing the tie with 2-2 while James Dolan also found the net having been introduced off the bench just before half-time.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side have now lost three games in the league but were leading by two points after a Conal Cunning point in the 17th minute. But it was Kildare who held a 0-14 0-11 lead at half-time before that goal-scoring spree pushed Brian Dowling’s outfit into the ascendancy in the second half.

Clare also enjoyed a commanding win at home to Down in Ennis. David Fitzgerald and Peter Duggan were among their goal-scorers while Mark Rodgers finished with a tally of 1-9.

The sides were level at three points apiece after eight minutes, but Brian Lohan’s charges gradually took over and were 0-22 0-7 in front by half-time. Rodgers got the first goal in the 53rd minute with Fitzgerald adding their second five minutes later before Duggan also found the net moments after that to help maintain Clare’s perfect run in the league so far.

Elsewhere today, the MacRory Cup final between Abbey CBS, Newry and St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon ended in a draw after an injury-time equaliser from the Abbey’s Daniel Carr.

St Patrick’s Academy were 1-13 to 0-7 up at half-time with Eoin Long scoring a goal after just six minutes. However, Abbey CBS rallied in the second half as Daniel McKernan, Keelan McEntee and Diarmaid O’Rourke all grabbed vital scores.

Carr’s late levelling point ensured the game would go to a replay on Friday, 13 February.

Meanwhile, Presentation College, Athenry were crowned back-to-back champions of the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling after a three-point win over fellow Galway outfit St. Raphael’s, Loughrea.

Ciarán Leen top-scored for the winners with 1-14 while Jack Shaughnessy finished with 1-13 for the Loughrea side.

Presentation College will now advance to the Croke Cup semi-finals where they will meet the winners of St. Flannan’s, Ennis and Kilkenny CBC, while St. Raphael’s take on St. Kieran’s College in the quarter-final.

St Kieran’s clinched Leinster senior final success yesterday after defeating local rivals Kilkenny CBC by 2-25 to 0-10 in Nowlan Park. Harty Cup champions Nenagh CBS await the winners in the semi-final.