GAA pitches to open for training from next Wednesday

GAA pitches will now be open from next Wednesday.

THE GAA HAVE accelerated their return-to-play roadmap at pace with the government, with pitches to open for non-contact adult training from next Wednesday, 24 June.

Non-contact training for age groups from minor down will commence from Saturday, 27 June.

Further government rules must be adhered to: counties in the Republic of Ireland are limited to a maximum of 15 players in a designated area of the field, while the six counties are limited to 10 players per designated area of the field.

These new protocols were recommended by the GAA’s Covid-19 Advisory Committee, and have been endorsed by the GAA along with the LGFA and Camogie Association.

All players and participants in training must complete an eLearning module and follow control measures in place.

Contact training will be allowed in the 26 counties from Monday, 29 June, with the GAA awaiting guidance from Stormont on when teams in the six counties can resume contact training. In the meantime, they must maintain non-contact training.

While next week’s training sessions are for participants only, these rules will be relaxed from 29 June in line with government advice permitting a maximum of 200 people in the ground.

Club fixtures can be staged from 14 July, and there has been no change made to the slated inter-county dates: a 14 September start for training, with competitions to begin on 17 October.

Dressing rooms are to remain closed until 20 July, while the Advisory Committee are considering the position of other buildings including gyms, handball alleys and club bars serving food, with guidance on these expected by 29 June.

The full details of the updated GAA advice can be read below.

From this week:

Open pitches for Adult training next Wednesday, 24 June.

Open for Minor and below from Saturday, 27 June.

Both of the above on a non-contact basis and on the understanding that players and all participants have completed the eLearning module and are following the control measures in place (health questionnaire etc).

On the basis of a maximum of 15 players in a designated area of the field (26 Counties) and 10 players in a designated area of the field (6 Counties).

Coaching numbers for underage teams to be consistent with Code of Behaviour.

From 29 June