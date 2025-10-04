State of play guide to the 2025 GAA senior club football and hurling championships

Munster

Clare

It’s senior hurling final weekend in Clare with a huge amount at stake as Clooney-Quin chase their first title in 83 years, while Éire Óg Ennis haven’t lifted the crown since 1990. They meet on Sunday in Ennis with the 13th different Clare senior hurling champion in 25 seasons set to be produced.

The football championship has also reached the final stage. Local rivals meet as Éire Óg Ennis take on St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield on Sunday 12 October. Éire Óg have scooped up three of the last four championships, while St Joseph’s haven’t lifted the title in over a century.

Cork

It’s senior hurling semi-final day this Sunday, Blackrock facing Midleton at 2pm, followed by St Finbarr’s against Sarsfields at 3.45pm. The four clubs all won this championship. across the 2020-23 period. Sarsfields hurlers are coming off the back of an eventful campaign, they lost last year’s Cork decider, won the Munster final, and then were beaten in January’s All-Ireland club showdown in Croke Park.

The football semi-finals are on the following Sunday 12 October. Nemo Rangers meet Newcestown before the clash of St Finbarr’s and Ballincollig. Nemo Rangers have appeared in the last three finals, St Finbarr’s contested the 2022 decider, Ballincollig are aiming to reach a first final since 2016, while Newcestown are chasing their first final appearance at this level.

The hurling final is set for 19 October and the football final on 26 October.

Kerry

The Kingdom’s club championship saw Dr Crokes emerge victorious, with the county championship, which has reverted to an open-draw format, then taking place. The divisional format there has now ended and the Round 1 proper is scheduled for this weekend.

Six games are pencilled in – Templenoe v East Kerry, Austin Stacks v Milltown/Castlemaine, Dr Crokes v Mid Kerry, Dingle v Na Gaeil, South Kerry v Spa, and Kenmare Shamrocks v North Kerry. Byes to the quarter-finals have been secured by Rathmore and West Kerry.

The final is set for 2 November, with Dr Crokes the title holders there as well and Dingle last year’s beaten finalists.

The hurling wrapped up on 3 August with Abbeydorney beating Ballyduff by 0-23 to 0-17 to complete back-to-back titles.

Limerick

First-time county hurling champions Doon have retained Derek McGrath as manager and will hope to do the same with the John Daly Cup. They play Ballybrown on Sunday at the semi-final stage in Kilmallock, while earlier it’s Na Piarsaigh against Kilmallock in Bruff. The final is on 19 October.

Holders Adare and Newcastle West have monopolised the senior football grade in the past eight years, each sharing four titles. They top their respective groups at present, Adare clear of Monaleen and Newcastle West edging ahead of Mungret St Paul’s. The last round of group matches take place next Saturday 11 October.

Tipperary

The senior hurling action has reached the semi-final stage. Next Saturday in Thurles it’s reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney against Holycross-Ballycahill, while the following day at Semple Stadium, it’s 2011 champions Drom-Inch against 2018 finalists Nenagh Éire Óg.

The football championship has quarter-finals in store this weekend. On Saturday it’s Kilsheelan Kilcash v JK Brackens and Upperchurch-Drombane v Aherlow, then on Sunday it’s Loughmore-Castleiney against Ballina and Clonmel Commercials play Moyle Rovers. That final is fixed for the first weekend of November, with the hurling decider listed for 26 October.

Waterford

Ballygunner cruised to their latest hurling title in early September, hammering Mount Sion by 22 points as they completed 12-in-a-row. Man-of-the-match Pauric Mahony shot 0-11.

The football has reached the preliminary quarter-final stage with Gaultier facing Clashmore-Kinsalebeg this weekend, while Abbeyside-Ballinacourty play An Rinn.

The Nire, Roanmore, title holders Rathgormack, and Kilrossanty have all progressed already from the group stages.

Connacht

Galway

Loughrea are the defending champions, while their six-in-a-row predecessors St Thomas’ will be gunning to regain the trophy. This weekend’s quarter-finals sees two games on Saturday (the Kenny Park double-header of Craughwell v Sarsfields and Oranmore-Maree v Turloughmore) and two on Sunday afternoon (another Kenny Park double-header as St Thomas take on Tommy Larkins and Clarinbridge play Loughrea).

The football action is down to the last four stage with semi-final ties in Pearse Stadium under floodlights next Saturday 11 October. Three-in-a-row chasing Corofin face Salthill-Knocknacarra, with the curtain-raiser is Maigh Cuilinn, who have lost the last two finals, playing Tuam Stars.

Leitrim

The two semi-finals take place this weekend in senior football, Saturday’s showdown with Mohill playing Leitrim Gaels, and Sunday’s tie is Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins against Fenagh St Caillins. The final is down for 19 October.

The hurling final is a straight shoot-out between treble-champions Carrick and Cluainín Iomáint on 1 November.

London

The senior football semi-finals this Sunday see Tir Chonaill Gaels v Round Towers and Fulham Irish v North London Shamrocks. Then the following Saturday 11 October, there’s a senior hurling semi-final double-header with Brothers Pearse play Kilburn Gaels and St Gabriels take on Sean Treacys. Both sets of fixtures are on in McGovern Park in Ruislip.

Mayo

It’s down to the semi-final stage in the senior football championship, but both of this weekend’s games have been postponed due to the weather. Saturday’s scheduled game was Crossmolina against Westport in Charlestown, while Ballina Stephenites were due to play Knockmore in Crossmolina on Sunday. The refixture details have yet to be announced.

Tooreen and Ballyhaunis have contested 15 of the last 17 hurling finals. That dominance looks unlikely to change in a championship which runs until the 19 October final.

Roscommon

2024 All-Ireland finalists St Brigid’s take on Clann na nGael at the senior football semi-final stage on Sunday. The first semi-final is on Saturday between last year’s Connacht finalists Pádraig Pearses and St Faithleach’s, who haven’t won the championship since 1965.

The hurling decider last Sunday saw Four Roads complete four-in-a-row against Oran, two goals from Conor Morris powering them to victory.

Sligo

The senior football final is on Sunday 12 October in Enniscrone, Coolera-Strandhill taking on Shamrock Gaels. The last two Sligo county championships have gone in the direction of a Coolera-Strandhill team that made history last season by claiming Connacht honours.

In the hurling, Easkey have contested the last six finals against Naomh Eoin, winning the past five. That decider is booked in for 19 October.

Leinster

Carlow

Mount Leinster Rangers were crowned senior hurling champions at the end of August, defeating last year’s title holders St Mullins by 1-19 to 0-16.

The football championship has reached the semi-final stage ahead of the 19 October final. On Saturday it’s Rathvilly against Bagenalstown Gaels, then on Sunday it’s Palatine against Old Leighlin. The title holders are Rathvilly, victors after a final replay against Palatine last season.

Dublin

All-Ireland football champions Cuala have reached the last four, Ballyboden St-Enda’s await them on Sunday in Parnell Park. Before that it’s last year’s beaten finalists Kilmacud Crokes against Na Fianna in the other semi-final.

Both Kilmacud and Na Fianna, the All-Ireland title holders, will contest the hurling semi-final against each other the following Sunday, 12 October. It’s Lucan Sarsfields against Ballyboden St-Enda’s in the other hurling semi-final.

The football final is due to be played on 18 October, with the hurling on 25 October.

Kildare

Last four ties await in Kildare this weekend at senior football level. There’s a Sunday double-header in St Conleth’s. Celbridge play champions Naas, a repeat of the last two finals, in a game that is live on TG4, while Athy take on Sarsfields.

In hurling, the final is fixed for next Sunday 12 October. Kingpins Naas, who have strung together the last six championships, face Maynooth.

Kilkenny

UPMC Nowlan Park is the site for the hurling semi-finals next Sunday. Ballyhale Shamrocks, who dethroned reigning champions Thomastown last weekend, take on Dicksboro at 3.45pm in the second semi-final, with the opening game pitting Mullinavat against last year’s beaten finalists O’Loughlin Gaels.

The football championship, as ever, was the first in the country to be concluded. Mullinavat regained their crown with a 1-21 to 0-14 victory over Mooncoin on 2 May.

Laois

Defending champions Portarlington, who have won four of the last five titles, play Courtwood, set to appear in their first ever final, in the senior football decider next Sunday 12 October.

This Sunday sees the hurling semi-finals, reigning champions Clough-Ballacolla v Ballinakill and Rathdowney-Errill v Camross, before the final is on in a fortnight.

Longford

They’re down to the last two teams in the senior football championship, 2022 winners Colmcille and 2023 winners Killoe Young Emmets battling to be crowned 2025 Longford kingpins next Sunday 12 October.

The three-team hurling championship is heading to a county final replay, Longford Slashes v Wolfe Tones next Saturday 11 October.

Louth

Two quarter-final replays down for decision this weekend on the senior football stage. St Patrick’s v Naomh Mairtin on Saturday night, then it’s St Fechin’s v Dundalk Gaels on Sunday night. The first semi-final pairing is already known, Newtown Blues against Dreadnots on Sunday 12 October. The final is booked in for 26 October.

The hurling final was completed in early August with Naomh Moninne staging a stunning comeback from seven points down with a closing 2-2 burst to deny St Fechin’s five in a row. It finished 3-15 to 3-14.

Meath

It’s Ratoath against Summerhill next Sunday 12 October in Navan in pursuit of the Keegan Cup. It’ll be the fourth time in seven campaigns that the decider has thrown up this pairing, the 2019 and 2022 ties won by Ratoath, while Summerhill claimed an emphatic victory after extra-time in 2023.

It’s semi-final weekend on the hurling front, Kilmessan meeting Kiltale tomorrow, while Ratoath take on Trim.

Offaly

Kilcormac-Killoughey are on the hunt for a hurling championship three in a row. They take on Birr in the opening semi-final on Saturday, while the weekend also features the second semi-final as 2022 victors Shinrone play Belmont tomorrow.

There’s a senior football semi-final double-header in store at O’Connor Park next Sunday with Edenderry meeting Ferbane and Tullamore, champions for the last two seasons, taking on Rhode.

Westmeath

The hurling final will be decided on 19 October, Castletown Geoghegan have already qualified for that one, with Lough Lene Gaels meeting Raharney this Sunday in the semi-final to determine who will play them.

The football action has reached the semi-final stages with the ties seeing Coralstown-Kinnegad take on St Loman’s, while it’ll be Mullingar Shamrocks against The Downs.

Wexford

Two senior hurling semi-finals next weekend – Rathnure play Naomh Éanna and St Martin’s go up against Ferns St Aidan’s. This weekend it’s football quarter-finals that take centre stage with Naomh Éanna playing Shelmaliers, Crossabeg-Ballymurn taking on Kilanerin, Glynn-Barntown playing Gusserane O’Rahillys, and Castletown meeting HWH Bunclody.

The hurling final is set for 26 October and football for 2 November.

Wicklow

It’s county senior football weekend in the Garden county, Baltinglass playing Carnew Emmets tomorrow. 2020 champions Baltinglass have since been overturned in three finals, while Carnew last triumphed back in 1973.

The senior hurling decider is on next Sunday 12 October, Bray Emmets meeting Carnew Emmets.

Ulster

Antrim

The football championship has reached the final stage, Dunloy playing Cargin on Sunday week 12 October. Since their sixth title in 2015, Cargin have added seven more.

In hurling, Ruairí Óg Cushendall are seeking a three-peat of the Volunteer Cup. Theyplay Naomh Eoin in Saturday’s semi-final, the other last four tie is on tomorrow as Loughgiel Shamrocks play Dunloy.

Armagh

The senior hurling semi-finals took place last weekend, Lámh Dhearg and Middletown winning impressively by margins of 25 and 20 points respectively. They play each other in the decider on Sunday 12 October.

The senior football semi-finals are on next weekend, Clann Éireann play Madden on Friday night and then it’s Crossmaglen Rangers against St Patrick’s on Saturday night.

Cavan

The Cavan decider is fixed for next Sunday 12 October, a repeat of the 2023 final which Gowna won convincingly at the expense of Kingscourt Stars.

The county hurling final took place on 3 August, Cootehill Celtic beating East Cavan Gaels 0-17 to 0-13.

Derry

Newbridge are defending their senior football title and they take on Slaughtneil in next Sunday’s semi-final, while Glen play O’Donovan Rossa Magherafelt in the first semi-final on Saturday night.

The hurling championship enters the final stage tomorrow. Slaughtneil go in search of a remarkable 13th title in a row, taking on Kevin Lynch’s.

Donegal

Gaoth Dobhair play Naomh Conaill in the senior football final on Sunday 12 October in Letterkenny. Naomh Conaill won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, while Gaoth Dobhair – beaten finalists in 2023 – last triumphed in this championship in 2018.

The hurling final took place in late August, Setanta defeating St Eunan’s by 2-12 to 0-13.

Down

Sunday is senior football semi-final day in Down. First up at 1.30pm it’s last year’s beaten finalists Burren against Carryduff. Later at 6.30pm it’s Kilcoo, champions for the last six campaigns, facing Clonduff.

The hurling will be duked out at next Sunday’s semi-finals (Portaferry against Bredagh at 1pm and Ballygalget against Ballycran at 3.30pm), with the final on 26 October.

Fermanagh

Just eight senior clubs in Fermanagh and they’ve reached the semi-final stage tomorrow afternoon. Ederney St Joseph’s face Erne Gaels Belleek, while Derrygonnelly Harps play Teemore Shamrocks.

The final is on 19 October.

Monaghan

Two quarter-finals on this weekend, Corduff play Magheracloone and Latton take on Scotstown. The semi-final places, next Sunday 12 October, have already been nailed down by Clontibret and Inniskeen.

Like many other counties in Ulster, this is a race dominated by one club with Scotstown looking to annex their tenth title in 13 years, four coming in the last five seasons.

The final takes place on 26 October.

Tyrone

The straight knockout Tyrone senior championship reaches the semi-final stage next Sunday 12 October. The emerging Loughmacrory play Carrickmore in the first game, then later that evening it’s title holders Errigal Ciarán against Trillick, a repeat of the last two finals.

No club has defended this title in 20 years. The O’Neill Cup will be handed out when the final takes place on 19 October.

The hurling final is on tomorrow, Éire Óg Carrickmoreplay Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh.

Compiled by Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue