GAA players back split season and new FRC rules, 75% support payment to inter-county managers

GAA INTER-COUNTY players have given their continued backing to the split season structure, with the majority believing that the inter-county season should run for a maximum of seven months.

92% of Gaelic Players Association members believe that the inter-county season should run for a maximum of seven months from the first collective training session to the last game of the year. That figure is made up of 63% who believe seven months is the maximum sustainable length of the season, with a further 29% believing the season should be less than seven months long.

89% of GPA members continue to agree with the implementation of the split season.

Several key findings have emerged from the GPA’s annual membership survey, the topline figures from which were published today.

GPA's Tom Parsons. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

87% of players believe there needs to be a mandated off-season for all inter-county players. Of those who do support the mandated off-season, 50% believe No contact November is the best option while 39% believe there should be a phased return to inter-county action at the end of the club season.

83% of players had less than two weeks rest between their county and club seasons, and 44% of players had less than 2 weeks rest after their club finished before inter-county activity started.

In relation to the issue of payment to managers, 75% of male players believe inter-county managers should receive payment over and above expenses. 41% believe they should receive a fixed stipend payment with a further 34% believing they should be contracted with a full annual salary.

64% of male players are content with the current amateur status of Gaelic games. The lowest figure on this topic is Sam Maguire footballers where contentment drops to 58%.

85% of players insist that if spending limits are introduced at inter-county level, minimum welfare standards for players must be protected.

92% of male players believe that male and female players should be receiving the same travel expense rate from the 3 National Governing Bodies.

94% of players surveyed believe that their playing experience has been improved by the new football rules with two-thirds (66%) believing their playing experience is now ‘much improved’. These figures were previously released in advance of GAA Special Congress on the playing rules.

In the female football code, players are now looking for change. 92% of female footballers believe the rules need to be reviewed (34% Needed a Lot / 58% Somewhat Needed).

78% believe there should be more physicality and 97% say there should be some incidental contact allowed in the tackle

Open-ended responses about the main changes that female footballers would like to see centred around more physicality, improved flow of the game, rewarding skill, and modernising and standardising the game.

When asked about their support for trialing any of the rules introduced in the men’s code this year, players expressed majority support for Solo and Go (88% support), 2 Point Arc (73% support), 3 Players in Attacking Half (61% support) and the Advanced Mark (59% support).

In total 3,676 players responded to the survey which is broken down between 2,320 male players and 1,356 female players. The data will be used to direct GPA policy for 2026.