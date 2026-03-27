Kerry make one change for Division 1 football league final against Donegal

KERRY BOSS JACK O’Connor has made one change to his starting team for Sunday’s Division 1 football league final against Donegal at Croke Park [throw-in 4pm, live on TG4].

Brian Ó Beaglaoich is due to start in defence ahead of Paul Murphy, who drops out of the 26-man matchday squad after last week’s draw against Armagh.

Paul Geaney is among several different faces on the bench, marking his first competitive game involvement of 2026 as Kerry look to defend their league title.

Donegal are yet to show their hand for the repeat of last year’s All-Ireland.

Meanwhile, Cork and Meath have named unchanged starting teams for the Division 2 curtain-raiser at GAA HQ [throw-in 1.45pm, live on TG4].

Both sides secured promotion to the top-flight, and are now seeking spring silverware.

Cork manager John Cleary has stuck with the same starting 15 that beat Tyrone last week, while Meath boss Robbie Brennan keeps with the team that set out against Offaly.

Kerry (v Donegal)

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue) 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

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5. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle) 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort) 7. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes), 9. Sean O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare) 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid)

13. Dylan Geaney (Dingle) 14. David Clifford (Fossa) 15. Keith Evans (Keel)

Subs

16. Seán Broderick (John Mitchels)

17. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

18. Cillian Trant (St Senan’s)

19. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

20. Liam Smith (Glenbeigh Glencar)

21. Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

22. Charlie Keating (Dr Crokes)

23. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets)

24. Tom Leo O’Sullivan (Daingean Uí Chúis)

25. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys)

26. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Cork (v Meath)

1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

5. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 7. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s – captain)

10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 11. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 12. Seán McDonnell (Mallow)

13. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), 14. Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), 15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

16. Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

18. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

19. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)

20. Sean Walsh (Mitchelstown)

21. Conor Cahalane (Castlehaven)

22. David Buckley (Newcestown)

23. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

24. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

25. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Meath (v Cork)

1. Seán Brennan (Dunderry)

2. Seamus Lavin (St. Peter’s Dunboyne), 3. Seán Rafferty (Na Fianna), 4. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 6. Seán Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 7. Ciarán Caulfield (Trim)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), 9. Jack Flynn (Ratoath)

10. Jack O’Connor (Curraha), 11. Ruairí Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 12. Cian McBride (Downings)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars), 14. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill), 15. Aaron Lynch (Trim)

Subs

16. Billy Hogan (Longwood)

17. Killian Smyth (Castletown)

18. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

19. Cathal Hickey (Dunshaughlin)

20. Conor Grey (Dunshaughlin)

21. Charlie O’Connor (Dunshaughlin)

22. Oisin Martin (Wolfe Tones)

23. James Conlon (St Colmcille)

25. Jason Scully (Oldcastle)

25. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin)

26. Keith Curtis (Rathkenny)

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