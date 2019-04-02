11 GAA games to be broadcast on TG4 in April with club, county and schools action

TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED the schedule of 11 GAA games that they plan to broadcast over the month of April.

Three games will be televised live from Croke Park next Saturday. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The last inter-county game of the 2019 league campaign will be televised on Saturday as Laois and Westmeath battle it out for the right to be crowned Division 3 football league champions. That forms part of a triple-header from Croke Park with the All-Ireland colleges football finals.

The close of the inter-county spring action will see club games in the spotlight then, starting this Sunday afternoon with action from Galway and Tipperary as reigning champions St Thomas and Clonoulty-Rossmore both feature.

The following weekend sees a Dublin football double-header, including a group game involving title holders Kilmacud Crokes, and a Limerick senior hurling tie. Then on Easter Sunday there will be a pair of Cork senior hurling ties televised live and another from Limerick.

Here’s the full list of games on the agenda for April:

Saturday 6 April

All-Ireland Colleges SBFC Paddy Drummond Cup final: Roscommon CBS v SP Sliabh Luachra, Croke Park, 12.45pm

All-Ireland Colleges SAFC Hogan Cup final: St Michael’s Enniskillen v Naas CBS, Croke Park, 2.45pm

Division 3 FL final: Laois v Westmeath, Croke Park, 4.45pm

Sunday 7 April

Tipperary SHC: Borris-Ileigh v Clonoulty-Rossmore, Holycross, 2pm

Galway SHC: Liam Mellows v St Thomas, Kenny Park, Athenry, 2.30pm

Saturday 13 April

Dublin SFC: Na Fianna v St Sylvester’s, Parnell Park, 5.15pm; Kilmacud Crokes v Ballymun Kickhams, Parnell Park, 7pm.

Sunday 14 April

Limerick SHC: Doon v Patrickswell, Kilmallock, 2.30pm

Sunday 21 April

Cork SHC: Killeagh v Na Piarsaigh, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm; Glen Rovers v Midleton, Páirc Uí Rinn, 3.45pm.

Limerick SHC: Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell, TBC

