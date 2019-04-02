This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

11 GAA games to be broadcast on TG4 in April with club, county and schools action

Club games in Galway, Tipperary, Dublin, Limerick and Cork are all set to be covered.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 6:20 PM
42 minutes ago 1,323 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4573629

TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED the schedule of 11 GAA games that they plan to broadcast over the month of April.

A view of Croke Park before the start of this afternoon's finals Three games will be televised live from Croke Park next Saturday. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The last inter-county game of the 2019 league campaign will be televised on Saturday as Laois and Westmeath battle it out for the right to be crowned Division 3 football league champions. That forms part of a triple-header from Croke Park with the All-Ireland colleges football finals.

The close of the inter-county spring action will see club games in the spotlight then, starting this Sunday afternoon with action from Galway and Tipperary as reigning champions St Thomas and Clonoulty-Rossmore both feature.

The following weekend sees a Dublin football double-header, including a group game involving title holders Kilmacud Crokes, and a Limerick senior hurling tie. Then on Easter Sunday there will be a pair of Cork senior hurling ties televised live and another from Limerick.

Here’s the full list of games on the agenda for April:

Saturday 6 April

All-Ireland Colleges SBFC Paddy Drummond Cup final: Roscommon CBS v SP Sliabh Luachra, Croke Park, 12.45pm

All-Ireland Colleges SAFC Hogan Cup final: St Michael’s Enniskillen v Naas CBS, Croke Park, 2.45pm

Division 3 FL final: Laois v Westmeath, Croke Park, 4.45pm

Sunday 7 April

Tipperary SHC: Borris-Ileigh v Clonoulty-Rossmore, Holycross, 2pm

Galway SHC: Liam Mellows v St Thomas, Kenny Park, Athenry, 2.30pm

Saturday 13 April

Dublin SFC: Na Fianna v St Sylvester’s, Parnell Park, 5.15pm; Kilmacud Crokes v Ballymun Kickhams, Parnell Park, 7pm.

Sunday 14 April

Limerick SHC: Doon v Patrickswell, Kilmallock, 2.30pm

Sunday 21 April

Cork SHC: Killeagh v Na Piarsaigh, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm; Glen Rovers v Midleton, Páirc Uí Rinn, 3.45pm.

Limerick SHC: Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell, TBC

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Analysis: Conan continues to press Ireland claims with sensational showing
    Analysis: Conan continues to press Ireland claims with sensational showing
    Free-to-air coverage confirmed for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final on Easter Sunday
    Analysis: Two clever Keith Earls tries seal Munster's place in the semi-finals
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    'Lloris is my captain and one of the best keepers in the world' - Pochettino keeps faith after Liverpool error
    'Lloris is my captain and one of the best keepers in the world' - Pochettino keeps faith after Liverpool error
    'We need to convince people we can be consistent'
    Liverpool must win every Premier League game to clinch title ahead of City, says Mane
    MAYO
    'There's two men on the pitch making love' - MidWest Radio's ecstatic commentary of Mayo's league win
    'There's two men on the pitch making love' - MidWest Radio's ecstatic commentary of Mayo's league win
    'We've got a lovely little collage of the two of us on the pitch after losing finals so it's nice to have a cup'
    Good news for Mayo and Kerry as managers hopeful that stars set to come back from injury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie