James Crombie/INPHO Action from last year's Munster final between Clare and Limerick.
# Tune in
8 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule
Plenty for GAA fans to enjoy this week.
42 minutes ago

THE MUNSTER AND Leinster senior hurling finals take centre stage next Sunday with both games live on RTÉ 2.

The showdowns at the Gaelic Grounds and Croke Park are part of a schedule of eight games covered live this week.

GAAGO have two of the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals on Saturday with their cameras live in Carlow and Enniskillen.

TG4 will be live-streaming the four All-Ireland minor quarter-finals on Saturday, with double-headers in Carrick-on-Shannon and Kilkenny.

Here’s this week’s TV coverage and the full list of GAA fixtures ahead:

Saturday

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals

  • 4pm: Offaly v Wexford, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.
  • 5pm: Carlow v New York, Netwatch Cullen Park - GAAGO.
  • 6pm: Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, Enniskillen.
  • 7pm: Down v Longford, Páirc Esler, Newry - GAAGO.

All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals

  • 1pm: Cork v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 3pm: Kerry v Kildare, UPMC Nowlan Park – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 3.30pm: Derry v Galway, Carrick-on-Shannon - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 5.15pm: Mayo v Monaghan, Carrick-on-Shannon - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

All-Ireland senior camogie championship

  • 6pm: Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park.
  • Time TBC: Tipperary v Dublin

Sunday

Munster senior hurling final

  • 1.45pm: Clare v Limerick, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick - RTÉ 2.

Leinster senior hurling final

  • 4pm: Kilkenny v Galway, Croke Park - RTÉ 2.
