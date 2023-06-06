8 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule

THE MUNSTER AND Leinster senior hurling finals take centre stage next Sunday with both games live on RTÉ 2.

The showdowns at the Gaelic Grounds and Croke Park are part of a schedule of eight games covered live this week.

GAAGO have two of the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals on Saturday with their cameras live in Carlow and Enniskillen.

TG4 will be live-streaming the four All-Ireland minor quarter-finals on Saturday, with double-headers in Carrick-on-Shannon and Kilkenny.

Here’s this week’s TV coverage and the full list of GAA fixtures ahead:

Saturday

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals

4pm: Offaly v Wexford, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

5pm: Carlow v New York, Netwatch Cullen Park - GAAGO.

6pm: Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

7pm: Down v Longford, Páirc Esler, Newry - GAAGO.



All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals

1pm: Cork v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

3pm: Kerry v Kildare, UPMC Nowlan Park – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

3.30pm: Derry v Galway, Carrick-on-Shannon - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

5.15pm: Mayo v Monaghan, Carrick-on-Shannon - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

All-Ireland senior camogie championship

6pm: Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park.

Time TBC: Tipperary v Dublin

Sunday

Munster senior hurling final

1.45pm: Clare v Limerick, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick - RTÉ 2.

Leinster senior hurling final