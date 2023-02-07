Five games live on TV in next weekend's hurling league schedule

FIVE ALLIANZ HURLING league games will be televised live next weekend as round two clashes take place.

Laois against Waterford and Limerick against Clare are the two games in the spotlight on Saturday.

The live coverage on Sunday will see Kilkenny meeting Tipperary, Kildare playing Down and Dublin taking on Antrim, while Galway against Cork is deferred.

Before that it’s a major weekend of colleges GAA action with two Sigerson Cup semi-finals and four Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals pencilled in, five of those are live-streamed.

Here’s the full GAA broadcast schedule this week and the TV/live-streaming details.

Wednesday

Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

6.15pm: DCU DÉ v SETU Waterford, DCU Sportsgrounds – Electric Ireland YouTube.

Sigerson Cup semi-finals

6.15pm: UL v DCU DÉ, Netwatch Cullen Park – TG4 YouTube.

8pm: TU Dublin v UCC, Netwatch Cullen Park – TG4 YouTube.

Thursday

Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

6pm: University of Galway v SETU Carlow, Dangan – Electric Ireland YouTube.

7pm: UCC v ATU Galway, Mardyke.

7.45pm: UL v UCD, UL Grounds - Electric Ireland YouTube.

Friday

Leinster PPS Senior A football final

3pm: Naas CBS (Kildare) v Moate CS (Westmeath), Venue TBC.

Saturday

Allianz Hurling League

1pm: Cavan v Warwickshire, Kingspan Breffni – Division 3B.

2pm: Armagh v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds – Division 3A.

2pm: Leitrim v Lancashire, Drumshanbo – Division 3B.

5pm: Laois v Waterford, Portlaoise – Division 1 – TG4.

7pm: Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds – Division 1 - RTÉ 2.

Munster TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí senior football final

1.30pm: Rochestown College (Cork) v St Brendan’s Killarney (Kerry), Mallow.

Connacht Senior A schools finals

2pm: Summerhill College (Sligo) v Coláiste Bhaile Chláir (Galway), Connacht COE.

Sunday

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1

1.30pm: Kilkenny v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park - TG4.

2pm: Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium - TG4 deferred.

2pm: Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

3.30pm: Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park - TG4.

Division 2A

1pm: Offaly v Derry, Tullamore.

2pm: Kerry v Carlow, Tralee.

2.30pm: Kildare v Down, Hawkfield - BBC iPlayer.

Division 2B

1pm: London v Donegal, Ruislip.

2pm: Wicklow v Tyrone, Aughrim.

2pm: Sligo v Meath, Markievicz Park.

Division 3A

2pm: Roscommon v Louth, Dr Hyde Park.

2pm: Fermanagh v Mayo, Ederney.

Ulster MacRory Cup senior football final

2pm: Holy Trinity Cookstown (Tyrone) v Omagh CBS (Tyrone), Healy Park.

