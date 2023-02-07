Advertisement
Tuesday 7 February 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO Gearoid Hegarty in action for Limerick against Clare.
# Tune in
Five games live on TV in next weekend's hurling league schedule
Plenty for GAA fans to enjoy.
1.5k
0
55 minutes ago

FIVE ALLIANZ HURLING league games will be televised live next weekend as round two clashes take place.

Laois against Waterford and Limerick against Clare are the two games in the spotlight on Saturday.

The live coverage on Sunday will see Kilkenny meeting Tipperary, Kildare playing Down and Dublin taking on Antrim, while Galway against Cork is deferred.

Before that it’s a major weekend of colleges GAA action with two Sigerson Cup semi-finals and four Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals pencilled in, five of those are live-streamed.

Here’s the full GAA broadcast schedule this week and the TV/live-streaming details.

Wednesday

Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

  • 6.15pm: DCU DÉ v SETU Waterford, DCU Sportsgrounds – Electric Ireland YouTube.

Sigerson Cup semi-finals

  • 6.15pm: UL v DCU DÉ, Netwatch Cullen Park – TG4 YouTube.
  • 8pm: TU Dublin v UCC, Netwatch Cullen Park – TG4 YouTube.

Thursday

Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

  • 6pm: University of Galway v SETU Carlow, Dangan – Electric Ireland YouTube.
  • 7pm: UCC v ATU Galway, Mardyke.
  • 7.45pm: UL v UCD, UL Grounds - Electric Ireland YouTube.

Friday

Leinster PPS Senior A football final

  • 3pm: Naas CBS (Kildare) v Moate CS (Westmeath), Venue TBC.

Saturday

Allianz Hurling League

  • 1pm: Cavan v Warwickshire, Kingspan Breffni – Division 3B.
  • 2pm: Armagh v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds – Division 3A.
  • 2pm: Leitrim v Lancashire, Drumshanbo – Division 3B.
  • 5pm: Laois v Waterford, Portlaoise – Division 1 – TG4.
  • 7pm: Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds – Division 1 - RTÉ 2.

Munster TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí senior football final

  • 1.30pm: Rochestown College (Cork) v St Brendan’s Killarney (Kerry), Mallow.

Connacht Senior A schools finals

  • 2pm: Summerhill College (Sligo) v Coláiste Bhaile Chláir (Galway), Connacht COE.

Sunday

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1

  • 1.30pm: Kilkenny v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park - TG4.
  • 2pm: Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium - TG4 deferred.
  • 2pm: Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.
  • 3.30pm: Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park - TG4.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Division 2A

  • 1pm: Offaly v Derry, Tullamore.
  • 2pm: Kerry v Carlow, Tralee.
  • 2.30pm: Kildare v Down, Hawkfield - BBC iPlayer.

Division 2B

  • 1pm: London v Donegal, Ruislip.
  • 2pm: Wicklow v Tyrone, Aughrim.
  • 2pm: Sligo v Meath, Markievicz Park.

Division 3A

  • 2pm: Roscommon v Louth, Dr Hyde Park.
  • 2pm: Fermanagh v Mayo, Ederney.

Ulster MacRory Cup senior football final

  • 2pm: Holy Trinity Cookstown (Tyrone) v Omagh CBS (Tyrone), Healy Park.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     