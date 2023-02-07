Five games live on TV in next weekend's hurling league schedule

FIVE ALLIANZ HURLING league games will be televised live next weekend as round two clashes take place.
Laois against Waterford and Limerick against Clare are the two games in the spotlight on Saturday.
The live coverage on Sunday will see Kilkenny meeting Tipperary, Kildare playing Down and Dublin taking on Antrim, while Galway against Cork is deferred.
Before that it’s a major weekend of colleges GAA action with two Sigerson Cup semi-finals and four Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals pencilled in, five of those are live-streamed.
Here’s the full GAA broadcast schedule this week and the TV/live-streaming details.
Wednesday
Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals
- 6.15pm: DCU DÉ v SETU Waterford, DCU Sportsgrounds – Electric Ireland YouTube.
Sigerson Cup semi-finals
- 6.15pm: UL v DCU DÉ, Netwatch Cullen Park – TG4 YouTube.
- 8pm: TU Dublin v UCC, Netwatch Cullen Park – TG4 YouTube.
Thursday
Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals
- 6pm: University of Galway v SETU Carlow, Dangan – Electric Ireland YouTube.
- 7pm: UCC v ATU Galway, Mardyke.
- 7.45pm: UL v UCD, UL Grounds - Electric Ireland YouTube.
Friday
Leinster PPS Senior A football final
- 3pm: Naas CBS (Kildare) v Moate CS (Westmeath), Venue TBC.
Saturday
Allianz Hurling League
- 1pm: Cavan v Warwickshire, Kingspan Breffni – Division 3B.
- 2pm: Armagh v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds – Division 3A.
- 2pm: Leitrim v Lancashire, Drumshanbo – Division 3B.
- 5pm: Laois v Waterford, Portlaoise – Division 1 – TG4.
- 7pm: Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds – Division 1 - RTÉ 2.
Munster TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí senior football final
- 1.30pm: Rochestown College (Cork) v St Brendan’s Killarney (Kerry), Mallow.
Connacht Senior A schools finals
- 2pm: Summerhill College (Sligo) v Coláiste Bhaile Chláir (Galway), Connacht COE.
Sunday
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1
- 1.30pm: Kilkenny v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park - TG4.
- 2pm: Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium - TG4 deferred.
- 2pm: Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.
- 3.30pm: Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park - TG4.
Nations Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this springBecome a Member
Division 2A
- 1pm: Offaly v Derry, Tullamore.
- 2pm: Kerry v Carlow, Tralee.
- 2.30pm: Kildare v Down, Hawkfield - BBC iPlayer.
Division 2B
- 1pm: London v Donegal, Ruislip.
- 2pm: Wicklow v Tyrone, Aughrim.
- 2pm: Sligo v Meath, Markievicz Park.
Division 3A
- 2pm: Roscommon v Louth, Dr Hyde Park.
- 2pm: Fermanagh v Mayo, Ederney.
Ulster MacRory Cup senior football final
- 2pm: Holy Trinity Cookstown (Tyrone) v Omagh CBS (Tyrone), Healy Park.
Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.