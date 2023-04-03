5 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule

FIVE INTER-COUNTY games are covered live this week ahead of the 2023 GAA championship season commencing next weekend.

Saturday brings the Ulster meeting of Armagh and Antrim in the preliminary round, along with the Connacht quarter-final involving New York and Leitrim.

Sunday’s coverage involves the major Connacht football showdown between freshly-minted Division 1 champions Mayo and Roscommon, while the Allianz Hurling League draws to a close with the Division 1 final involving Limerick and Kilkenny.

Here’s this week’s TV covearge and the full list of GAA fixtures ahead:

Tuesday

6.30pm: Galway v Leitrim, Tuam Stadium – Connacht U20FC.

6.30pm: Offaly v Dublin, Tullamore – Leinster U20FC

7pm: Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Munster MHC.

7.30pm: Carlow v Longford, Netwatch Cullen Park; Laois v Meath, Portlaoise; Louth v Wicklow, Stabannon Parnells; Westmeath v Wexford, Lakepoint Park – Leinster U20FC.

Wednesday

6.30pm: Sligo v Roscommon, Dr Hyde Park – Connacht U20FC.

7pm: Cork v Tipperary, Pairc Uí Chaoimh – Munster U20HC – TG4 YouTube.

7.30pm: Kildare v Offaly, Hawkfield; Laois v Longford, Portlaoise; Dublin v Louth, Parnell Park; Westmeath v Meath, Kinnegad; Wexford v Carlow, Wexford Park – Leinster MFC.

Saturday

1pm: Monaghan v Down, Clones – Ulster MFC.

1pm: Down v Kerry, Ballycran – Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1.

3pm: Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park; Offaly v Laois, Tullamore – Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1.

3pm: London v Sligo, Ruislip – Connacht SFC quarter-final.

5pm: Armagh v Antrim, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds – Ulster SFC preliminarty round – BBC Northern Ireland.

11pm: New York v Leitrim, Gaelic Park – Connacht SFC quarter-final – GAAGO.

Sunday

2pm: Limerick v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final – TG4.

2pm: Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles – Munster SFC quarter-final.

2pm: Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis – Munster SFC quarter-final.

2.30pm: Wicklow v Carlow, Aughrim – Leinster SFC Round 1.

3pm: Longford v Offaly, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park – Leinster SFC Round 1.

3pm: Laois v Wexford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise - Leinster SFC Round 1.

4pm: Mayo v Roscommmon, Castlebar – Connacht SFC quarter-final- RTÉ 2.

