GAA TV coverage features six live games in packed league weekend schedule

HURLING LEAGUE ACTION returns for the 2023 season, along with the second round of games in football, in a packed schedule of Allianz league encounters this weekend.

There are six games live on TV with three hurling ties on Saturday – Antrim v Kilkenny on the BBC iPlayer on Saturday, TG4 have Wexford against Galway and RTÉ 2 are showing All-Ireland champions Limerick against Cork.

Then on Sunday there was two football league games live on TG4 – Kerry against Monaghan and Armagh facing Mayo – while Waterford v Dublin in the hurling league will be a deferred clash.

Here’s the full list of fixtures that are in store:

Saturday

1pm: Louth v Armagh, Darver – Division 3A HL.

2pm: Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, Belfast – Division 1 HL - BBC iPlayer.

2pm: Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park; Derry v Kerry, Celtic Park – Division 2A HL.

2pm: Donegal v Sligo, Letterkenny; Meath v Wicklow, Páirc Tailteann – Division 2B HL.

2pm: Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones; Mayo v Roscommon, Castlebar – Division 3A HL.

2pm: Longford v Cavan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park – Division 3B HL.

2.30pm: Warwickshire v Leitrim, Páirc na hÉireann – Division 3B HL.

5pm: Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park – Division 1 HL - TG4.

5pm: Tipperary v Laois, Semple Stadium, Thurles – Division 1 HL.

5pm: Waterford v Carlow, Carriganore – Division 4 FL.

6pm: Down v Antrim, Newry – Division 3 FL.

7pm: Tyrone v London, Dungannon – Division 2B HL.

7.30pm: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Division 1 HL – RTÉ Sport.

Sunday

1pm: London v Leitrim, Ruislip – Division 4 FL.

1pm: Down v Offaly, Ballycran – Division 2A HL.

1.30pm: Kerry v Monaghan, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney – Division 1 FL - TG4.

2pm: Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium; Tyrone v Donegal, Omagh – Division 1 FL.

2pm: Meath v Clare, Navan; Kildare v Cork, Newbridge; Louth v Derry, Ardee – Division 2 FL.

2pm: Longford v Westmeath, Pearse Park; Offaly v Fermanagh, Tullamore; Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni – Division 3 FL.

2pm: Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim; Laois v Wexford, Portlaoise – Division 4 FL.

2pm: Clare v Westmeath, Ennis – Division 1 HL.

2.30pm: Waterford v Dublin, Fraher Field – Division 1 HL - (TG4 deferred)

3pm: Limerick v Dublin, TUS Gaelic Grounds – Division 2 FL.

3.30pm: Armagh v Mayo, Athletic Grounds – Division 1 FL – TG4.

