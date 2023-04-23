Down heap more pain on Donegal as they advance to Ulster semi-final

Ulster SFC

Down 2-13 Donegal 1-11

Leinster SFC

Louth 2-10 Westmeath 1-11

Kildare 1-17 Wicklow 0-10

GOALS FROM LIAM Kerr and Pat Havern helped Down to victory over Donegal at Pairc Esler in the Ulster SFC quarter-final.

The Division Three side can now compete for the Sam Maguire if they beat Armagh in the Ulster semi-final.

The result and performance will do little to help the mood in Donegal, who were relegated from Division One following the departure of manager Paddy Carr. Donegal at least are assured progress to the group series, and they now await their opponents.

Jason McGee had given Donegal a positive start, with a goal after three minutes, but Down defended with discipline and restricted Donegal’s chances with the wind.

Caolan Ward did put Donegal three up after 20 minutes, yet Down levelled matters when Liam Kerr found the net a minute later. The sides were tied, 1-4 apiece, at half-time.

Ryan Johnston closed in on goal on 46 minutes, to be fouled by Brendan McCole. Havern scored the resulting penalty.

The sides then traded points, with Donegal unable to reel in their opponents, who had the last word through an Andrew Gilmore point in the third minute of stoppage time.

Tommy Grealy / INPHO Mickey Harte and Niall Sharkey embrace. Tommy Grealy / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, goals from Sam Mulroy and Liam Jackson spurred on Louth as they overturned a 10-point deficit against Westmeath in the Leinster quarter-final at Navan.

Louth conceded just two points in the second half, having been behind by 1-9 to 0-4 at half time.

Mulroy finished with 1-4, and his 48th minute goal from a penalty gave real impetus to the Louth comeback.

Tommy Grealy / INPHO Sam Mulroy celebrates. Tommy Grealy / INPHO / INPHO

Jackson found the net on 55 minutes to tie up the scores and points from Conor Early and Mulroy secured an unlikely win for Mickey Harte’s side, who had looked out of the contest at the break.

A hugely disappointing day for Westmeath will be cushioned somewhat by the fact that they have qualified already for the new All-Ireland group series as winners of last season’s Tailteann Cup.

Tom Maher / INPHO Kildare's Darragh Kirwin is tackled by Malachy Stone. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, Kildare progressed to the Leinster semi-final with a 10-point win over neighbours Wicklow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

A goal from Paddy Woodgate in the second half halted Wickow’s momentum, the Division Four finalists having reduced Kildare lead to three points.

Kildare were five ahead at half time, but a slow third quarter saw Wicklow eat into their lead before Woodgate raised a green flag on 59 minutes.

The Lilywhites then tagged on points through Woodgate, Darragh Kirwin and Paul Cribbin (who scored 0-3 off the bench) to pull away.

