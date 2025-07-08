Former Man United defender Heinze joins Arsenal as first-team coach

ARSENAL HAVE APPOINTED former Argentina defender Gabriel Heinze as first-team coach to work with manager Mikel Arteta, who is expected to further strengthen his squad with deals for Viktor Gyokeres and midfielder Christian Norgaard.

Heinze, 47, played alongside Arteta during their time at Paris St Germain before he joined Manchester United, winning the Premier League in 2007, and then had two seasons with Real Madrid.

Following his retirement in 2014, Heinze had coaching spells in Argentina before taking over at Major League Soccer side Atlanta United and then back in his homeland at former club Newell’s Old Boys, whom he left in November 2023.

Heinze joins the Gunners after former assistant coach Carlos Cuesta left to take charge of Parma.

A statement on Arsenal’s website read: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Gabriel Heinze to our coaching staff as men’s first-team coach.

“Heinze, a former Argentina international, brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to the club.

“We are excited with the introduction of Gabriel to our men’s first-team coaching staff and welcome him and his family to Arsenal.”

Arteta, whose side finished runners-up in the Premier League last season for the third year in a row, have already strengthened the squad this summer with the signings of Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined from Chelsea.

The Gunners are said to be closing in on a deal for Sweden striker Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, which could be worth a reported £70million.

Former Brighton and Coventry forward Gyokeres scored 39 league goals to help fire Sporting to the Portuguese title last season.

Arsenal are also expected to complete the transfer of Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford.

Former Bees captain Norgaard, 31, looks set to move to the Emirates Stadium in a reported £10m deal, with a potential £5m of add-ons.

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is another potential new recruit.