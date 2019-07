'I need to grow up' - Jesus apologises for reaction to Copa America final red card

GABRIEL JESUS HAS apologised for his explosive reaction to his Copa America final red card for Brazil.

Jesus in tears in the tunnel after his dismissal. Source: Twitter/Sports Extra

The Manchester City forward scored one goal and created another against Peru but, with the scoreline 2-1, he was shown a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Carlos Zambrano.

Jesus subsequently lashed out at a water bottle and the VAR cabin, while he was later pictured crying in the tunnel.

Gabriel Jesus expressing the world's feeling towards VAR last night...pic.twitter.com/aIRvGQXgED — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) July 8, 2019

Brazil went on to win 3-1 with a late Richarlison penalty, but Jesus apologised for his actions, while maintaining he should not have been dismissed.

“I want to apologise to the people who were nearby,” he said. “It was a moment of anger, right? It was a mixture of emotions and anger, from my point of view, at the red card.

“I could have hurt someone and I’m glad I didn’t. I was wanting to help the team and that moment could have hurt.

We were winning, playing a good game, and the referee makes the wrong decision. But I need to grow up, too.

“I do not want to shut people up, I do not want any of this. I am aware of my quality, my football, what brought me here today. Criticism, as well as praise, will come at all times.

“I give my maximum on the field, knowing that sometimes things take other routes but I’m happy with the tournament. From the first day in camp, everyone was happy, focused.”

Gabriel Jesus gets red card in #CopaAmerica Final, overcome with emotion crying on steps of Maracana. pic.twitter.com/K25KjNfgna — Sports Extra (@AlexSportsExtra) July 7, 2019

