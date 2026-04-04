Kieran Trippier to leave Newcastle at end of season

FORMER ENGLAND DEFENDER Kieran Trippier has announced that he will leave Premier League side Newcastle at the end of the season when his contract expires.
The 35-year-old full-back has made over 150 appearances in all competitions since joining Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January 2022.
He played a major role in the Magpies winning the League Cup last season, their first major trophy in 70 years, and also helped them to qualify for the Champions League twice in the last three campaigns.
“The time has come to leave this amazing club after four and a half years,” Trippier told the club website.
“This is where I have felt most at home. It’s emotional, and I’m really going to miss it.”
The former Burnley and Tottenham player, capped 54 times by England, paid tribute to his teammates.
“It’s going to be emotional, it’s been an amazing journey with you guys,” he said.
Advertisement
Oscar in action for Chelsea in 2015. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Meanwhile, former Brazil international Oscar has been forced to retire at the age of 34 with cardiac issues, his club Sao Paulo have confirmed.
The attacking midfielder was hospitalised for five days in November after fainting during a routine medical and has not played since.
A vasovagal syncope, caused by a sudden drop in blood pressure, heart rate, and cerebral blood flow was observed, forcing Oscar to call time on his career. He had a contract that was due to expire in 2027.
“I am ending a career here in Sao Paulo that has taken me practically to the four corners of the world,” the former Chelsea and Shanghai Port player said in a club statement.
Oscar played for five seasons with Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles and the Europa League, before moving to Shanghai in 2017, where he won three Chinese Super League titles.
In 2025, he returned to Sao Paulo where he started his career.
Capped 48 times for Brazil, Oscar won the Fifa Confederations Cup and played in the 2014 World Cup on home soil.
Victor Wanyama in action for Tottenham in 2017. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Victor Wanyama – the first Kenyan to join the Premier League – has also announced his retirement from football at the age of 34.
The midfielder, whose career spanned nearly two decades, signed for Southampton from Scottish club Celtic for a reported fee of £12.5 million [€14.3m] in July 2013.
He made 85 appearances for the Saints, scoring only four goals before agreeing a £11 [€12.6m] million move to fellow League side Tottenham in June 2016.
“Today I announce my retirement from football,” ex-Kenya captain Wanyama wrote on X.
“Four different countries, six different clubs, a boy from Muthurwa with a big dream, carrying a nation’s pride every time I stepped onto the pitch.”
- Originally published 2.16pm, updated at 8.40pm with Oscar’s retirement.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kieran Trippier to leave Newcastle at end of season
LAST UPDATE | 4 Apr
FORMER ENGLAND DEFENDER Kieran Trippier has announced that he will leave Premier League side Newcastle at the end of the season when his contract expires.
The 35-year-old full-back has made over 150 appearances in all competitions since joining Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January 2022.
He played a major role in the Magpies winning the League Cup last season, their first major trophy in 70 years, and also helped them to qualify for the Champions League twice in the last three campaigns.
“The time has come to leave this amazing club after four and a half years,” Trippier told the club website.
“This is where I have felt most at home. It’s emotional, and I’m really going to miss it.”
The former Burnley and Tottenham player, capped 54 times by England, paid tribute to his teammates.
“It’s going to be emotional, it’s been an amazing journey with you guys,” he said.
Oscar in action for Chelsea in 2015. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Meanwhile, former Brazil international Oscar has been forced to retire at the age of 34 with cardiac issues, his club Sao Paulo have confirmed.
The attacking midfielder was hospitalised for five days in November after fainting during a routine medical and has not played since.
A vasovagal syncope, caused by a sudden drop in blood pressure, heart rate, and cerebral blood flow was observed, forcing Oscar to call time on his career. He had a contract that was due to expire in 2027.
“I am ending a career here in Sao Paulo that has taken me practically to the four corners of the world,” the former Chelsea and Shanghai Port player said in a club statement.
Oscar played for five seasons with Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles and the Europa League, before moving to Shanghai in 2017, where he won three Chinese Super League titles.
In 2025, he returned to Sao Paulo where he started his career.
Capped 48 times for Brazil, Oscar won the Fifa Confederations Cup and played in the 2014 World Cup on home soil.
Victor Wanyama in action for Tottenham in 2017. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Victor Wanyama – the first Kenyan to join the Premier League – has also announced his retirement from football at the age of 34.
The midfielder, whose career spanned nearly two decades, signed for Southampton from Scottish club Celtic for a reported fee of £12.5 million [€14.3m] in July 2013.
He made 85 appearances for the Saints, scoring only four goals before agreeing a £11 [€12.6m] million move to fellow League side Tottenham in June 2016.
“Today I announce my retirement from football,” ex-Kenya captain Wanyama wrote on X.
“Four different countries, six different clubs, a boy from Muthurwa with a big dream, carrying a nation’s pride every time I stepped onto the pitch.”
- Originally published 2.16pm, updated at 8.40pm with Oscar’s retirement.
– © AFP 2026
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Departures Lounge Football Soccer