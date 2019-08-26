This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 26 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

France's Gabrillagues appeals six-week ban in bid to save his World Cup

The second row was found guilty of a dangerous clearout at a ruck against Scotland two weekends ago.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 26 Aug 2019, 12:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,675 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4782528
The Stade lock has been banned until 6 October.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
The Stade lock has been banned until 6 October.
The Stade lock has been banned until 6 October.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FRANCE SECOND ROW Paul Gabrillagues has appealed the six-week ban handed down to him for intentionally committing an act of foul play during his side’s World Cup warm-up win over Scotland a fortnight ago.

Gabrillagues was cited for dangerous play at a ruck — namely a dangerous and utterly reckless 16th-minute clearout on Scotland’s John Barclay — and was found guilty by an independent disciplinary committee.

Although it was determined that Gabrillagues’ act merited a top-end entry point which, according to World Rugby’s sanctions table within Regulation 17, carries a minimum 10-week suspension, the Stade Francais lock has now appealed the decision in a bid to save his World Cup.

A six-week ban would rule Gabrillagues out of France’s opening three pool outings against Argentina, USA and Tonga. 

“World Rugby can confirm that Paul Gabrillagues (France) is appealing the six-week sanction handed down for foul play (contrary to Law 9.20) in the test match between France and Scotland, in Nice on Saturday, 17 August, 2019,” a World Rugby statement read.

“The appeal will be heard in London by an independent appeal committee comprising Christopher Quinlan QC (Chair), Adam Casselden SC (Australia) and David Croft (former Australia player).” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie