France's Gabrillagues appeals six-week ban in bid to save his World Cup

The Stade lock has been banned until 6 October.

FRANCE SECOND ROW Paul Gabrillagues has appealed the six-week ban handed down to him for intentionally committing an act of foul play during his side’s World Cup warm-up win over Scotland a fortnight ago.

Gabrillagues was cited for dangerous play at a ruck — namely a dangerous and utterly reckless 16th-minute clearout on Scotland’s John Barclay — and was found guilty by an independent disciplinary committee.

Although it was determined that Gabrillagues’ act merited a top-end entry point which, according to World Rugby’s sanctions table within Regulation 17, carries a minimum 10-week suspension, the Stade Francais lock has now appealed the decision in a bid to save his World Cup.

A six-week ban would rule Gabrillagues out of France’s opening three pool outings against Argentina, USA and Tonga.

“World Rugby can confirm that Paul Gabrillagues (France) is appealing the six-week sanction handed down for foul play (contrary to Law 9.20) in the test match between France and Scotland, in Nice on Saturday, 17 August, 2019,” a World Rugby statement read.

“The appeal will be heard in London by an independent appeal committee comprising Christopher Quinlan QC (Chair), Adam Casselden SC (Australia) and David Croft (former Australia player).”

