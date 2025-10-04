Jim Gavin rule enhancements for Gaelic football voted in overwhelmingly

THE RULE ENHANCEMENTS that has been in place for the 2025 Gaelic football season, has been overwhelmingly voted in at the GAA Special Congress in Croke Park.

The group, chaired by Jim Gavin who maintained a very low profile in the room and took a seat and took a seat among the media benches, had a large contingent present in the room with James Horan, Colm Collins, Maurice Deegan and Colm Nally among the high-profile members present.

On behalf of the GAA, Liam Keane, the Chairman of Standing Committee of Playing Rules, made the presentation of the rule changes.

Motions 2 – 5 surrounding the start of games passed with 97.5%.

Motions 6 – 13 were on the format of the kickout, passing by 97.9%.

Motions 14-16 concerned restrictions around goalkeepers receiving a pass and received 95.8%.

Motions 17- 19 centred on the ‘four-back’ rule, and passed by 95.9%.

Motions 20 – 21 was on the ‘mark’ rule, passing with 95.3%.

Motions 22 – 25 was to clarify the two-point ruling, passing by 96.3%.

Motions 26 – 29 was on tactical fouling delaying play and delegates pushed this through by 93.3%.

Motions 30 – 38 was around the ‘solo and go’ with a quick restart after a foul and passed by 95.9%.

Motions 39 – 41 on black cards, with the addition of making a jersey pull denying a goal-scoring opportunity a black card offence, passed with 93.5%.

Motions 42 – 43 on fouls, passed by 97.5%.

Motion 44 concerned the advantage rule and bringing clarity to the current situation, passing by 96.4%.

Motions 45 – 48 concerned dissent by players and management, passing with 93.5%.

Motions 49 – 50 sought to clarify that a team captain was the only appointed player to question a referee’s decision was voted in by 97.5%.

Motions 51 – 54 were around the new pitch markings as required with the new game, passed with 97.4%.

For Motions 55 – 56, the first person in the room to dispute a rule change was Galway county board chairman Paul Bellew on the hooter to indicate the end of the first and second halves, with a ‘big element of set-plays’ at the end of both.

Larry Curtin of Kildare also expressed his reservations and how it had been a topic of conversation within his county with the cost incurred at grounds of installing such equipment.

In the end, it passed with a tight margin; 67%, though the margin was lowered to 60% for a motion a few years back.

After that, it was a clear run for Motions 57 – 58 on lines umpires and sideline officials (95.4%) and crossing lines by players at set plays Motions 59 – 62, passing with 94.5%.

The only other bit of business that was addressed on the day was the first motion of the day. A motion that was withdrawn at GAA Congress in Donegal in February, it pertained to Rule 1.15 on playing gear and equipment.

With concerns that a stipulation that gear had to be of Irish manufacture was a breach of EU rules, it changed the wording that all gear, ‘shall be manufactured by a GAA Licensed Kit Manufacturer.’

Director-General Tom Ryan explained the rule and a legal challenge in 2024 that the rule was ‘anti-competitive’ that ultimately did not proceed. After taking advice from experts, they conceded that it would become an issue.

Among his objections was a potential fine of €50 million or 20% of turnover.

It passed with 91.6% of the vote.